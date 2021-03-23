Menu
Andrea L. Godke
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Andrea L. Godke

October 18, 1960-March 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Andrea L. Godke, 60, of Davenport, IA passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home after a nearly 2 year battle with cancer. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12pm at Weerts Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10am. Please feel free to wear your favorite Hawkeye or Chicago Cubs gear in memory of Andrea. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to Andrea's favorite charities.

Andrea was born on October 18, 1960 to Merle and Erma Pingel in Davenport, Iowa. She earned her Associate's degree from AIC. She worked as a Senior Clerk at the Davenport Public Library for 27 years. Andrea loved being outside, whether it was working on the yard or biking. She played on a local volleyball team and was a member of the card club. Most of all Andrea was an avid reader and fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughters Monica (Jason) Mendoza, Stefanie (JD) Barnes, and Kristen Godke; granddaughters: Mya, DilLynn, Meadow, Melanie, and Leslie; her two brothers Doug and Gary (Jolene) Pingel; beloved friend Perry White; many nieces; and her fur babies Max and Zippy. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rachel Levien, and granddaughter Kylee.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Mar
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry of your passing Andrea! I always loved your great smile cousin.
Dale Regennitter
March 26, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We hope your happy memories will carry you through this immediate grief. Again, our condolences to you and your family.
Michael and Teri Wiese
March 24, 2021
I worked with Andrea at the Davenport Library. What a pleasure to have worked with and known such a strong, vibrant gal gone way too soon! My heartfelt condolences to all of Andrea´s family and close friends.
Sue Anderson
March 24, 2021
I am so sad to see this. We shared a Iot of laughs as neighbors. Praying for her family.
Sherry Sinnott
March 24, 2021
My condolences to Andrea's entire family and Perry. I didn't know Andrea had 4 daughters, and that she had lost a child and granddaughter. I wish I had gotten to know her better. We became acquainted at the Hawkeye Tap where we both played volleyball. She was very sweet, kind and one tough woman who fought the long fight trying to defeat her cancer. Perry, God bless you for all of the love, comfort and support you gave Andrea during the last 2 years. I am so glad she had you. My thoughts are with you all at this difficult time.
Michelle Goode
March 23, 2021
Perry- so sorry to hear about Andrea's passing. I used to talk to her alot at the library and she would tell me how awesome and supportive you were through her battle with her cancer. She was a fighter and remarkable woman gone too soon. She will be missed! Thinking of you and her family during this difficult time. Angie Fox Angie Fox
Angela Marie Fox
March 23, 2021
