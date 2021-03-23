Andrea L. Godke

October 18, 1960-March 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Andrea L. Godke, 60, of Davenport, IA passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home after a nearly 2 year battle with cancer. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12pm at Weerts Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10am. Please feel free to wear your favorite Hawkeye or Chicago Cubs gear in memory of Andrea. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to Andrea's favorite charities.

Andrea was born on October 18, 1960 to Merle and Erma Pingel in Davenport, Iowa. She earned her Associate's degree from AIC. She worked as a Senior Clerk at the Davenport Public Library for 27 years. Andrea loved being outside, whether it was working on the yard or biking. She played on a local volleyball team and was a member of the card club. Most of all Andrea was an avid reader and fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughters Monica (Jason) Mendoza, Stefanie (JD) Barnes, and Kristen Godke; granddaughters: Mya, DilLynn, Meadow, Melanie, and Leslie; her two brothers Doug and Gary (Jolene) Pingel; beloved friend Perry White; many nieces; and her fur babies Max and Zippy. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rachel Levien, and granddaughter Kylee.

