Christine L. Norton

September 23, 1964-June 21, 2021

LECLAIRE-Christine L. Norton passed away surrounded by her family Monday, June 21, 2021 at Genesis East, Davenport following her courageous battle with breast cancer.

Chris was born September 23, 1964 in Davenport, to Terry and Margaret (McAllister) Wendland. She graduated from North Scott High School in 1983 and earned her Associates in Accounting from Scott Community College. Chris married Michael L. Norton on April 15, 1988 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Together they raised two children and shared 33 years of marriage and memories

Chris worked at Char-Nor before working alongside her husband at Norton Auto Service in Eldridge for many years. Most recently, she was an administrative assistant at West High School in the Athletics Department

Chris was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She dedicated her time to attending all her children's events and activities. She also enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, bowling, and spending time with her many friends.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Mike, children: Kacie Norton, both of LeClaire, Nick Norton, Davenport; father, Terry Wendland, Eldridge; sister Jennifer Modjeska, Davenport and her mother-in-law Rachel Norton, Davenport. Chris was preceded in death by her mother.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Summit Cemetery, rural Scott County. There will be an additional visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the gathering space at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, and the Scott County Historical Society.

