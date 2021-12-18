Colleen Huling

February 13, 1958-December 15, 2021

Colleen Huling, age 63 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM Monday until the service time at the church. Burial will be in Andover Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nick, Adam, Ashten, Ayden Huling, Tayte Holdgrafer and Dan Naeve. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Mercy One Hospice.

Colleen was born in Clinton, Iowa on February 13, 1958, the daughter of Donald and Doris Jeanne (Struve) Johnson. She graduated from Northeast High School where she was very active in sports. Colleen married John Huling on June 11, 1983 in Andover, Iowa. Colleen was Fulfillment Manager at Big River Packaging. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Colleen enjoyed spending time with and attending all her grandchildren's activities. She was a huge supporter of Make-A-Wish and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, golfing and shopping. She played softball and volleyball and followed the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Colleen is survived by her husband John; 2 sons, Nick (Ally) Huling of Preston and their children, Ayden, Ashten, Taylen and Daxten, Adam (Miranda) Huling of Goose Lake and their children, Tayte, Kendylle, Carter, Hayden, Emmersyn, and Bryson; her mother, Doris Johnson of Andover; 4 brothers, James (Sue) Johnson of Champaign, IL, Daniel (Diane) Johnson of Goose Lake, Dwain (Debbie) Johnson of Clinton and Dennis (Natasha) Johnson of Andover, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; a grandson, Krayton, and a sister, Karen.