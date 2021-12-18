Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Colleen Huling
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA

Colleen Huling

February 13, 1958-December 15, 2021

Colleen Huling, age 63 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM Monday until the service time at the church. Burial will be in Andover Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nick, Adam, Ashten, Ayden Huling, Tayte Holdgrafer and Dan Naeve. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Mercy One Hospice.

Colleen was born in Clinton, Iowa on February 13, 1958, the daughter of Donald and Doris Jeanne (Struve) Johnson. She graduated from Northeast High School where she was very active in sports. Colleen married John Huling on June 11, 1983 in Andover, Iowa. Colleen was Fulfillment Manager at Big River Packaging. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Colleen enjoyed spending time with and attending all her grandchildren's activities. She was a huge supporter of Make-A-Wish and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, golfing and shopping. She played softball and volleyball and followed the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Colleen is survived by her husband John; 2 sons, Nick (Ally) Huling of Preston and their children, Ayden, Ashten, Taylen and Daxten, Adam (Miranda) Huling of Goose Lake and their children, Tayte, Kendylle, Carter, Hayden, Emmersyn, and Bryson; her mother, Doris Johnson of Andover; 4 brothers, James (Sue) Johnson of Champaign, IL, Daniel (Diane) Johnson of Goose Lake, Dwain (Debbie) Johnson of Clinton and Dennis (Natasha) Johnson of Andover, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; a grandson, Krayton, and a sister, Karen. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Andover, IA
Dec
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Andover, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pape Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pape Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rest in peace my friend! Friend, work, School, We go back a long way! Prayers to John Huling and family and also Johnson Family! God Bless to All! She will be missed!
Steve and Cathy Adams
School
December 21, 2021
We were so sorry to hear that Coleen passed away. All of you have our sincere sympathies, sorry we are unable to attend because of our family tragedy. Prayers to all of you. Donnie and Patti
Donnie and Patti Christiansen
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results