Daniel Bennett

December 3, 1970-June 12, 2021

IOWA FALLS-Daniel Bennett, 50, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home in Cedar Falls of natural causes. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden with burial to follow in the Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.

Daniel Duane Bennett was born on December 3, 1970, in Iowa Falls, Iowa to Dennis and Cathryn Ida (Nicholson) Bennett. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School and Ellsworth Community College and was currently a student at UNI. After high school Daniel enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard and then eventually the United States Army and the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C.

Daniel is survived by his children Christopher Daniel Bennett of Hampton, Camden Michael Bennett of Davenport and Temperance Abigail Bennett of Davenport, his father Dennis (Jayne) Bennett of Rotonda West, FL, sister Cindy (Brian) Knoll of Hampton, nieces and nephews Ryan (Brittney) Mitchell of Waterloo, Samantha (Ali) Bennett of Waterloo, Christina (Jacob) Holm of St. Joseph, MO, Johnathan Bennett of Iowa Falls and Stephen (Sophie) Strange of Richlands, NC, step nephew Adam (Lacey) Knoll of Hampton, step-niece Aubri Knoll of Waterloo, step-brothers Tyler (Erin) Riker of Des Moines and Brock Riker of Des Moines and 3 great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother Cathryn, brother Christopher and all his grandparents.