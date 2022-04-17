Donald DeVine

May 10, 1945-April 14, 2022

Donald Ross "Bud" DeVine, 76, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials can be made to Micheal J Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

Bud was born May 10, 1945 in Davenport, the son of Ross S. DeVine and Thelma M. (Miller) DeVine. He married Mary Joann (Denato) DeVine on September 29, 1984 in Moline.

Bud was a 1963 graduate from Bettendorf High School. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard and worked as a printer for the Q.C. Times in Cedar Rapids. He spent ten years as a Parts Manager for a Porsche-Audi dealership, before becoming an independent car salesman.

Bud's greatest love was his family, his wife, mother, sisters and assorted nieces and nephews.

Bud also loved his cars, Iowa Hawkeyes, and his cocker spaniels.

At one time in his 20's, Bud raced Formula Fords. He once won 3rd at Road American at Elkhart Lake, WI.

Bud enjoyed skiing with friends and travelling throughout the US and Europe.

At around 60 years old, Bud was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He decided not to let it define him. Bud continued to love life and take joy from it. It was only the last few years that he saw the beginning of a decline, but even with that he never gave up. He and Mary continued their walks, car rides, and connections with friends and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; sisters, Jan (Bill) Cook, Wauwatosa, WI, and Carolyn Chambers, Davenport.

