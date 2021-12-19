Frances Lopez Pizano

May 14, 1945-December 17, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Frances Lopez Pizano, 76, of East Moline, Illinois, died Friday, December 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Father Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Burial is in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, East Moline.

Frances Lopez was born May 14, 1945, the daughter of Pedro and Dominga (Olivia) Lopez. She married Jessie T. Pizano in 1961, in Rock Island, Illinois. He died May 25, 2008. Frances was a homemaker and entrepreneur, owning and operating Dominga's Restaurant in Davenport, Iowa for many years.

She loved music, gardening (especially flowers and vegetables), and crafting. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frances is survived by her mother, Dominga Lopez of Davenport; five children, Aurelio Albert Pizano, Orlando Pizano, Yvette (Jose Munoz) Pizano-Munoz, Octavio Pizano, and John Paul (Heather) Pizano, all of East Moline; grandchildren, Jessie Pizano, Brandi Hamilton, Christopher Pizano, Kiersten Pizano, Brian Pizano, Alexis Pizano, Jose (Briseyda) Munoz, Selena Pizano, Diego Munoz, Olivia Pizano, Austin Pizano, Amelia Pizano, and Skyley Pizano; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Pedro Jr., Johnny, Raymond, Albert, Lawrence, Julio, and David Lopez; sisters, Yolanda, Olga, Laura, Christina, and Rosa Lopez; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her husband with whom she had separated, Robert Martinez. She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Lopez Sr.; her husband, Jessie Pizano; and siblings, Joe, Leon, Marty, and Diana.

