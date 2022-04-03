Menu
Gloria Jean Ducey
Davenport West High School
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Gloria Jean Ducey

June 19, 1953-March 30, 2022

DAVENPORT-Gloria Jean Ducey, 68, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Davenport. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 12 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Tuesday April 5th from 4 -7 pm at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may go to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com

Gloria was born in Davenport on June 19, 1953. She was the daughter of August and Delores (Sizek) Krone. She went to Walcott Elementary School and graduated in 1972 from Davenport West High School. Gloria graduated from Scott Community College and earned her degree in Interior Design. She married Michael Ducey on August 18, 1972 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport.

She worked for various retail stores in the Quad Cities including Sears, Venture, Von Maur and Kohl's, where she worked for over 20 years before retiring. She loved playing cards with her high school friends and helped to coordinate high school reunions over the years. She also enjoyed ceramics and watching the Green Bay Packers; especially Aaron Rodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Mike, daughters, Brandi Ducey (fiancé, Michael Goosman). Coal Valley, IL and Keli (David) Broderson, son, Sean Ducey, both of Davenport, grandchildren: Mercedes, Alexis, Logan, Cullen, Julien, Noah, Emmy, Gable, Colton, Caine and Malachi; great grandchildren: Bane and Everleigh; siblings: Linda (Ed) Harmon, Davenport, Robert (Paula) Flores, Kansas, Sharon Lucier and Randy Flores, both of Davenport; sister-in-law, Theresa Krone, Cedar Rapids and numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents, birthmother, Jeannette Spivey, sister, Shirley Bell and brother, Richard Krone preceded her in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
