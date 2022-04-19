Herbert "Rex" Scranton

April 12, 1933-April 16, 2022

COAL VALLEY-Herbert "Rex" Scranton 89, went to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at his home in Coal Valley, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with declining health.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley with Fr. Anthony Ego presiding. On Wednesday, April 20 a prayer service will take place at 4 p.m. followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. at Trimble Funeral Home at 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the church.

Rex was born April 12, 1933, in Rock Island, Illinois, the only child of Herbert Rex Scranton Sr. and Bernice Elizabeth (Briggs) Scranton. Rex became an Eagle Scout in 1948. He was employed at Chicago Butcher's in Moline from 1950 to 1954. He graduated from Moline Public High School in 1951, where he participated in basketball, football and track. Later he graduated from the former Moline Community College. He married the love of his life, Sharon Rose Valley on August 14, 1954, in Rock Island. He worked for John Deere in the engineering lab in Silvis, retiring after 34 years.

Rex loved deeply and enjoyed gatherings both large and small with extended family and friends. Annual special celebrations for holidays and birthdays brought him great joy. Rex was known to invite acquisitiveness' that did not have local family to dinners at his home so they would not have to be alone. After work hours, summers were spent taking his family swimming, camping, to amusement parks and making frequent ice cream stops.

Rex always put God and his family first. Grace was said by the family at all dinners, private and public. He was a tireless volunteer. He fed homeless, ministered to prisoners, was an eucharistic minister, active in his church and helped anyone in need. He was on the parish commission for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria. He went on a mission trip to Mexico for a month with a church group to serve the poor. He volunteered at Oak Glen Home and then Hope Creek home for many years. Rex and Sharon were members of Cursillo and TEC. He was a volunteer reading assistant at Bicentennial Elementary School for several years. Rex volunteered to drive many people to medical appointments. Rex believed in civil and equal rights. He brought his children to Project Now fundraising and attended civil rights events. Rex assisted Earl Hickman in securing financing for the Hickman recreation center in Rock Island.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents and step father, sons-in-law, Howard Higbee and Gene Washburn, and brothers-in-law, Danny Valley and Bill Jennings.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sharon; children, Steve (Pat) Scranton of Taylor Ridge, Debra Washburn of Moline, Sue (Joe) Hart of Rock Island, Sally (Brian) Smith of Hardy AR, Amy (Keith) Kappeler of Stockton IA, and Beth (Scott) Hoffman of Orion IL.; 18 Grandchildren; 31 Great Grandchildren (and 1 more on the way); and 1 Great-great Grandchild. Siblings in law Brian (Mary Ann) Valley of Orland Park, Nancy Jennings and Donna (Bob) McMurray of Ocala FL, Dave (Vicki) Valley of Indian Harbour Beach FL, Mike (Cindy) Valley of Palm Bay FL

