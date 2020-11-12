Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jackie Renee Carr
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Jackie Renee (McQuate) Carr

May 9, 1958-October 10, 2020

PRINCETON, IA-Jackie Renee (McQuate) Carr, age 62, of Princeton, IA passed away Tuesday night following a sudden illness. She was born May 9, 1958 in Lodi, Ohio to Carl and Nora (Wuthrich) McQuate. Jackie was a 1976 graduate of Northwestern High School where she was the homecoming queen. She lived most of her life in West Salem. She then married Tom Carr and together with son Travis started Tom's Masonry Service in Iowa.

Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter: Brittany Lynn of the home; her son: Travis of Iowa; two grandchildren: Jacklyn Renee and Sage; her mother: Nora McQuate of West Salem; one sister: Lynette Hines of West Salem; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father: Carl; sister: Deanna; and brother: Patrick.

There will be a family memorial service at a later date. The family would find great comfort if you shared a memory or pictures of Jackie on the funeral home's website mattesonfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.