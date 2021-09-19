Menu
Janet E. Scheckel
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Janet E. Scheckel

September 1, 1938-September 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Janet E. Scheckel, 83, of Davenport, formerly of Bettendorf, died peacefully Friday, September 17, 2021 at Good Samaritan, Davenport surrounded by her adoring family. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where Janet was a long-time member.

Janet Elizabeth Mahoney was born on September 1, 1938 in Davenport, a daughter of Edward and Elsie (Freund) Mahoney. She was united in marriage to Charlie Scheckel on September 6, 1958 at Our Lady of Lourdes where they had met at Holy Thursday Mass. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2011 after almost 53 years of marriage.

Janet retired from the Bettendorf Community School District where she worked in the lunchroom primarily at Mark Twain.

Janet was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan, she would watch or listen to every ballgame and set her schedule around when they played. She enjoyed travelling with her husband and his siblings around to different places especially if it involved a stop at a casino. Janet also enjoyed playing bingo.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Bob) Helm, Blue Grass, Cynthia Scheckel, Davenport, Greg (Paula) Scheckel, Davenport, and Jeff Scheckel, Bettendorf; grandsons, Kyle (Meghan) Helm, Cory Helm, Jordan Groom, and Cole Scheckel; great-grandchildren: Camdyn and McClane Helm; her twin brother, James Mahoney, Bettendorf, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Sarah Mahoney. Her sister, Marilyn Brummit died Saturday, September 18, 2021 less than 24 hours after Janet's passing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy so sorry for your loss praying for comfort to you and your family. I am sorry about your Aunt Marilyn too she was my neighbor growing up so was your Uncle. Marilyn would always stop by my house and talk to my mom.She was a sweet lady.
candy burns
September 21, 2021
