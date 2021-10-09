JoAnn E. Luttenegger

December 22, 1934-October 5, 2021

BETTENDORF-JoAnn E. Luttenegger, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her home.

Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

JoAnn was born December 22, 1934 in Houghton, Iowa, the daughter of Henry & Ellen (Holtkamp) Mertens. She was a 1952 graduate of Mount Pleasant, Iowa High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. JoAnn was united in marriage to Donald J. "Jim" Luttenegger on February 12, 1957 in Mount Pleasant. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2008.

JoAnn was employed with the former Davenport Bank from 1957 to 1959. JoAnn and Jim moved to Bettendorf in September of 1959. She had worked and volunteered with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over thirty-five years. JoAnn had been the religious education coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport for several years. She also was a Lunch Lady with the former Jackson Elementary School and a Room Mother. JoAnn had also proudly volunteered at the school during election times.

Upon retiring in 1992, JoAnn and Jim enjoyed traveling and camping. She enjoyed puzzles, crosswords and watching Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed Hallmark movies and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. JoAnn loved family get-togethers and her friends were always considered part of her family. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her four sons.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Michael Luttenegger of Overland Park, Kansas, Thomas (Sue) Luttenegger of Richfield, Minnesota, Steven Luttenegger of Bettendorf and Scott (Squire) Luttenegger of Henderson, Nevada; her grandchildren, Julia, Nate, Nicole, Jacob and Zach; her sisters, Bernice Mertens of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Mary Jane (Jack) Kasher of Omaha, Nebraska; her brothers, LeRoy Mertens of West Burlington, Iowa and Bill (Joyce) Mertens of Central City, Iowa; and her brother-in-law, Jim McCarr of Lemont, Illinois.

In addition to her husband, Jim; JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Lorraine Mertens, Dorothy McCarr and Edna Poepsel.

