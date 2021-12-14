Joe DePaepe

May 16, 1946-December 1, 2021

Well Known Quad City Businessman, Joe DePaepe, Succumbs at 75.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Joseph S. DePaepe, 75, of Henderson, Nevada and St. Charles, Illinois. Joe was born in St. Anthony's Hospital on May 16, 1946, the son of August A. and Bertie (Andrews) DePaepe. He graduated from Rock Island High School and enlisted in the United States Navy while still a student. He was sworn into the U.S. Navy immediately upon his high school graduation. Joe was assigned as a qualified Helmsman in the Navigation Department of the U.S.S. Enterprise CVA (N)65, which at the time was the world's largest warship and only nuclear powered aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. He was a true patriot whose love of country continued throughout his lifetime. Joe was a proud lifetime member of the Henderson, Nevada, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Post 12101). He also had a close relationship with the Walcott, Iowa, American Legion Post 548, who will perform the military honors.

Joe was an entrepreneur even as a teen setting up dances at local churches and performing as "J.D. the D.J." for dances at the Memri Drive-In Theater in Milan. Upon returning from Vietnam, he became co-owner and operator of the Falcon Press, Rock Island, Illinois which later became Falcon Printing and Publishing Company. He was a real estate investor and owner and operator of a tavern/restaurant, Jumpin' Jacks, Rock Island, Illinois. In 1984, his vision and hard work resulted in his opening the first of his own chain of convenience stores and gas stations, Mother Hubbard's Cupboards, which grew to 18 locations throughout the Quad City area. Joe is the owner/developer of Smokin' Joe's Tobacco & Liquor Outlets with 20 locations throughout the State of Iowa and a new one due to open in Clinton, Iowa in 2022.

A man of varied interests Joe loved fishing, snorkeling, collecting vintage cars, The Bears, dogs and a good cigar. Friends were surprised to see him on the dance floor as he was excellent dancer and many didn't know he was a gifted oil painter and sculptor as well.

Joe thrived on adventure and traveled worldwide. He fished for piranha in Peru and rode camels in Egypt. He wanted to see and do it all. But his favorite trip was visiting the Holy Lands with Sherry and walking in the Mount of Olives as Jesus did, wading in the River Jordan and visiting Bethlehem to see where his Lord and Savior was born.

He was a family man, married for nearly 50 years, to the love of his life. He was a proud dad and the "Best Papa" in the entire world. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, August "Augie" A. and Bertie (nee Andrews), a brother and sister. Survivors include his wife, Sherry (nee Partlow), daughter Casey and treasured granddaughter, Kierney, all of St. Charles. Joe is also survived by a stepdaughter and her husband, Kelly and Jim Mason of Salem, Ohio and a niece, Victoria Coutts, her husband and children of Moline, Illinois and a special man he loved like a son, Tony Gripp, of Davenport, Iowa.

Donations in Joseph S. DePaepe's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, his favorite charity.

Military burial will be on the Rock Island Arsenal, Thursday, December 16th. Those wishing to attend the ceremony may meet in the parking lot of Rafferty's Funeral Home, 2111 First Street A Drive, Moline, Illinois at 12:30 to line up, receive a car flag and proceed to the Arsenal. We will exit the Arsenal in a procession as well. Immediately following, those attending will proceed to a memorial luncheon at the Double Tree Hotel, Davenport, Iowa.