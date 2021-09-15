Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John William Holcomb
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

John William Holcomb

July 13, 1949-September 12, 2021

John William Holcomb of Eldridge, Iowa passed away in his home on September 12, 2021 surrounded by family and a friend.

John was born Jean Francois Aenspeck on July 13, 1949 in Brussels, Belgium to Georgette (Freson) and Joseph Aenspeck. In 1953, he was adopted by Dagnee (Larson) and Harold Holcomb of San Bernardino, California.

John loved his family. He was the proud husband of Lisa Conrad-Holcomb, father to Lisa Dawn Baccari (David) of San Bernardino, CA; Nick (Hillary) Holcomb of Davenport, IA; Meagan (Shane) Danielsen of Milan, IL; Alexander Holcomb of Greenville, IL and Victoria (Rebecca) Holcomb of Geneseo, IL. He adored his grandchildren; David, Dustin, Aaron (Catherine) and Aubrie Baccari, Reagan and Rileigh Chambers, Elliana Danielsen and Emma Holcomb and his great-granddaughter Aspen Fae Baccari. John was adored by his sisters Claudia Moody and Janis Johnson.

John retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 25 where he specialized in Commercial HVAC/R.

John enjoyed camping and fishing in the High Sierras, music, and being center stage. During his life he played in many bands including The Caretakers, The Late Night Band, Dusty Michaels, 13th Step, and most recently Us And an Old Dude (John being the old dude).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charitable organization of your choice.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I just heard about John´s passing. I played with John in 13th Step and Run Iris for several years, and even lived at his house for a while. John had an absolute heart of gold. We had a blast together in and outside of the band and I was blessed to be able to spend a lot of time with him. Sending thoughts and prayers to the Holcombs. Keep rockin´, John
Jef
November 6, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of John's passing . O knew him for a long time . He was a really great friend and a very great musician . He will be missed . God bless him and may he play his guitar with the angels . Rock on John .
ROB TATMAN
October 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will always and forever cherish the memories with my amazing Iowa Family. The Holcomb´s all hold a special place in my heart! I love you guys and I am here praying for you through these hard times. I love you "T"
Hannah Lewis
Friend
September 16, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Johns passing. I am overwhelmed with wonderful memories of hanging at the Holcomb house in JR High/ High School. He was such a fun Dad to us as friends of the kids!! My thoughts are with you all.
Tara Schneider (Schmidt)
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss. Sending hugs and prayers for you all. John was my favorite neighbor and I have missed him these past 11 years since moving to TX. He always knew how to bring a smile and laugh. He will be missed by so many. Love you all. Lori
LORI OWENS
Friend
September 15, 2021
I´m so sorry Lisa! Prayers for you and the family!
Sheri Lee and family
Family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results