John William Holcomb

July 13, 1949-September 12, 2021

John William Holcomb of Eldridge, Iowa passed away in his home on September 12, 2021 surrounded by family and a friend.

John was born Jean Francois Aenspeck on July 13, 1949 in Brussels, Belgium to Georgette (Freson) and Joseph Aenspeck. In 1953, he was adopted by Dagnee (Larson) and Harold Holcomb of San Bernardino, California.

John loved his family. He was the proud husband of Lisa Conrad-Holcomb, father to Lisa Dawn Baccari (David) of San Bernardino, CA; Nick (Hillary) Holcomb of Davenport, IA; Meagan (Shane) Danielsen of Milan, IL; Alexander Holcomb of Greenville, IL and Victoria (Rebecca) Holcomb of Geneseo, IL. He adored his grandchildren; David, Dustin, Aaron (Catherine) and Aubrie Baccari, Reagan and Rileigh Chambers, Elliana Danielsen and Emma Holcomb and his great-granddaughter Aspen Fae Baccari. John was adored by his sisters Claudia Moody and Janis Johnson.

John retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 25 where he specialized in Commercial HVAC/R.

John enjoyed camping and fishing in the High Sierras, music, and being center stage. During his life he played in many bands including The Caretakers, The Late Night Band, Dusty Michaels, 13th Step, and most recently Us And an Old Dude (John being the old dude).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charitable organization of your choice.