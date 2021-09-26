Menu
Joshua James Cook
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Joshua James Cook

December 12, 1989-September 21, 2021

DAVENPORT-Joshua James Cook, 31, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Per his wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Starlight Ballroom (2815 Locust St., Davenport, IA 52804.) Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Josh was born December 12, 1989, to Brad and Ellen Cook in Davenport. He attended Davenport Central High School. Josh held a few jobs, most recently working at Rudy's. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and loved watching them play. Josh also enjoyed meeting new people, reading, and playing video games, especially with his son, Evan.

Josh will be deeply missed by his parents, Brad Cook and Ellen Cook; his son, Evan Goldsberry; brothers: Brad (Melissa Schussolin) Cook Jr. and Ryan Cook; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents: Robert (Dorothy) Cook and Glen (Virginia) Carlton.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Starlight Ballroom
2815 Locust St., Davenport, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Brad, we're so sorry for your loss. You're in our prayers.
Warren and Carol Secoy
September 27, 2021
