Judith Ann Johnson (Smith)

August 3, 1937-September 28, 2021

A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Judith Ann Johnson (Smith), 84, died on Tuesday, September 28th 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma visited and surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born in Muscatine, Iowa to Sid and Thelma Smith in 1937. She attended Muscatine High School and graduated from the University of Iowa.

She lived a truly diverse, interesting and multi-faceted life. In her first career, Judy was a dental hygienist in Arizona. She chose higher education as her second career and served in admissions at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, TX and the American Graduate School Of International Management, "Thunderbird", in Glendale, AZ attaining the position of Vice President and Dean Of Admissions. Judy also worked at the Center for Japan-US Business and Economic Studies at New York University in the late 1980s. For her third career, Judy was part owner and Vice President of Cypress Apparel Group for several years in New York City, NY and Housatonic, MA.

She is survived by her loving sons and daughter-in-law, Brett and Annette Johnson of Tulsa, OK and Bryan Johnson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Blake, Alexandra, Lauren, Brandon and Rachel Johnson; sister, Mary Parsons of Eden Prairie, MN; brother, William Smith of Spokane, WA; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Johnson; parents, Sid and Thelma Smith; and brother, Richard Smith.

At Judy's request, the family will be having a private memorial and remembrance for Judy on Saturday, 10/2 at the Bixby Funeral Home. You can share a memory of Judy on-line: https://www.bixbyfuneralservice.com/