Karen Brix

March 2, 1960-June 7, 2021

GROUND MOUND-Karen Brix, 61, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her family, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a stroke.

Karen was born March 2, 1960, to Virtus and Mary Jean (Gerwulf) Scott in Maquoketa, Iowa. She graduated from Delwood High School in Elwood, and then received an associate degree from the American Institute of Business in Davenport. She married Kent Brix on September 22, 1984, at the United Methodist Church in Maquoketa. The couple resided in Grand Mound, where Karen raised their 4 children and worked as the administrative assistant for the Clinton County Conservation Board. She also served as a certified Lay Minister for the Methodist Church. Karen retired in 2018.

Karen was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Grand Mound, where she served as the secretary and treasurer. She also served on the City Council for Grand Mound. Karen was the Coordinator for the East Central Iowa Chapter of Project Linus. She was a collector of hobbies including quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, stained glass, pottery, painting, and all manor of crafts. She also enjoyed wildlife, playing the piano, camping, gardening, reading, going to church, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Kent, children, Ryan (Kayla) Brix of Davenport, Derek Brix of Davenport, Ashley (Justin Roseland) Brix of Grand Mound, and Lindsey (Demarcos Jackson) Brix of Davenport; grandchildren, Izabella Roseland, Kara Brix, and Gracelynn Roseland due in August; her parents, Virtus and Mary Jean of Maquoketa; siblings, Kathie (Leon Jr.) Oberman, Kevin (Darcy) Scott; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sts Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound. A Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the church, with Pastors Denise Anderberg and Amy Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.