Kathryn Mary McKnight
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Kathryn Mary McKnight (Croken)

February 16, 1948-December 28, 2021

Kathryn Mary McKnight (Croken) died of breast cancer on December 28 at the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf with her family at her bedside.

Retiring in 2016, Kathryn McKnight was a member of the St Ambrose University School of Nursing faculty for nearly 15 years. She was a highly regarded nurse educator, holding a doctoral degree from the University of Wisconsin; a wealth of professional experience; and, a deep commitment of support for all her students, especially the non-traditional and racially diverse degree candidates. Kathryn will be remembered fondly by her St. Ambrose faculty colleagues for her professionalism and leadership and by hundreds of former students for her commitment to their success.

Kathryn McKnight's 50-year-long nursing career began in 1970 with her BSN degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Nursing. She went on to earn a master's degree in nursing from Rutgers University School of Biomedical and Health Sciences as well as a second master's degree from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

Always a nursing practice innovator, Kathryn McKnight was a member of one of the earliest cohorts of nurse practitioners in the nation She also was a certified lactation consultant. The depth and breadth of her professional experience included virtually every practice setting from the hospital bedside to public health to pediatric oncology. And so, she leaves behind a legacy of compassion among the thousands of patients who have benefited from her care.

Kathryn McKnight was born on February 16, 1948 in Exeter, New Hampshire and raised in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth R. Croken of Davenport, and their children Matthew McKnight Croken and Anne McKnight Croken as well as Matthew's wife, Melissa Ann Semanik, and their son, Elliott Michael Croken. All of whom reside in New York City.

Kathryn's passing also will be mourned by her surviving siblings: Elaine McKnight of New York; Eileen Medinger of Davenport; Robert McKnight of Massachusetts; and, James McKnight of Maine as well as many friends and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas William and Barbara Catherine (McDevitt) McKnight and a brother, Michael McKnight.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the Quad Cities region. In lieu of flowers or food, the McKnight-Croken Family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the "McKnight-Croken Family Fund" within the Genesis Foundation,1227 East Rusholme Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803.

Donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated and used to help accomplish two goals. First, it is Kathryn's wish to provide free mammography screenings to all those in need and help ensure the early detection and treatment of breast cancer and, second, support the mission of the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House enabling patients and families to face their own end-of-life challenges with dignity.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Kathryn's passing. She was one of my nursing instructors at St. Ambrose University in 2004-2007. She was kind, interested in each of her students. I am sure that she is missed. Gone, but not forgotten
Diana Fogderud
School
February 17, 2022
Ken, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shirley Gusta
January 6, 2022
Our deepest sympathies for your loss, may you find comfort in a life well lived. Her impact in this world will carry on in the lives she touched.
Rick Palmer
January 5, 2022
Radhika and Andy Papandreou
January 4, 2022
Kenny, Anne and Matthew, we are so deeply saddened to hear of Katherine's passing. She was such a wonderful and inspiring person. And so much fun to be around. We will be honored to comply with her wishes for the fund. Our condolences also to the McKnight family. We love you.
Carol and Bernie Sheehan
Family
January 3, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to your family. I knew Kathryn from my time at St. Ambrose. She was a kind, giving, and compassionate soul. Her legacy will live on open her many students and the patients in their care.
Linda Wastyn
January 3, 2022
So sorry to read of her passing. A life well lived! May you find comfort with family and friends.
Karen M. Fowler
January 2, 2022
Kathryn was a dear and beloved friend who Gail & I will sorely miss. She brought light, warmth, and a heartfelt sense of caring into the world. Especially these days, the world needs many more Kathryn McKnights to heal our wounds. Our hearts go out to Ken, their children, and all their family at this time of their loss. May Kathryn's soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life, may she rest in peace, and may her memory be for a blessing!
Rabbi Henry Jay Karp
Friend
January 2, 2022
Carol and I were saddened to read of Kathryn´s death. As a colleague at St. Ambrose University, Kathryn was highly respected and regarded as an educator, and loved by her students. Carol and I send our condolences to, my friend, Ken and Kathryn´s entire family.
Dr. Craig Shoemaker
January 2, 2022
My deepest condolences to her husband Ken and all who loved her. They took my son into their home when he was recovering from GBS and helped him transition back into work until he could live on his own. As a mother this is the greatest gift you could give to someone. My son has been so inspired by both Kathryn and Ken. Her legacy will live on through all the people she has touched and mentored in their journey to become nurses or who work as first responders.
Anna Adams
Friend
January 2, 2022
Our most sincere condolences. Kathryn was a wonderful person and professor. We all loved her!
Carol Shoemaker
Work
January 2, 2022
Sympathies to her whole family. I am so glad when she and Ken moved here and became part of the Genesis family, Kathryn became involved in the healthcare field locally!! May she Rest In Peace.
Suzy VenHorst
January 2, 2022
Kathryn was such a special being, one I am so proud and blessed to have known and call friend. She had such a kind and loving soul. She will be missed. May God comfort your family and please let me know what I can do for you.
Vicky Wilkerson
Friend
January 2, 2022
