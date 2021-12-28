Kenneth "Kenny" W. Jeffries

July 31, 1944-December 23, 2021

Kenneth "Kenny" W. Jeffries, 77 of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will prior to the service from 12pm to 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt, Iowa. Memorials in Kenny's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa.

Kenneth W. Jeffries was born on July 31, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa; the son of Warren and Lauretta (Hamann) Jeffries. He graduated from West High School, Davenport, Iowa. He then served 6 years in the United States Air Force as a Jet Engine Mechanic reaching the rank of Sergeant. On December 16, 1967 he married Darlene Hoffmann in Calamus, Iowa. He retired from Alcoa- Aluminum Company of America. Kenny was a very social person. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling to Florida.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Darlene; daughter Bonnie (Clint) Rawls, Jr.; brothers Robert (Patty) Jeffries, Ronald (Rosie) Jeffries; sister Jean (Rex) Hutchison; and grandchildren Heather (Callum) Dickins and Chad Rawls. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kendra Jeffries and his parents.

