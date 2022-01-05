Menu
Lawrence E. "Larry" Hatfield
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Lawrence E. "Larry" Hatfield

July 31, 1940-January 2, 2022

DAVENPORT-Lawrence E. "Larry" Hatfield, 81, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet at 2:00 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6th at The Bike Rack Sports Bar and Grill, 3303 Brady St, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Larry was born July 31, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Ray and Cleva (Entsminger) Hatfield. He served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1960 – 1963. Larry married Barbara Ramsay in 1966. She preceded him in death in 2003. He married Rose "Dusty" (Lynch) Malkovich, June 5, 2008.

Larry worked as an electrician in the IBEW Local 145 Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid sports fan, playing softball, bowling and basketball in his younger days.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Dusty; sons, Timothy (Tracy) Hatfield of Coal Valley and Cory Hatfield of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Nathan, Caitlin, Aaron (Drew), and Kyle; step-grandchildren: Collin and Samantha Farr; great-grandchildren, Caden, Colton, Makenzie, Brooklyn and one on the way; sister, Raeann (Mark) Lyons of Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Danette Hatfield; and siblings, Gerald "Red", Don, and Patty.

Online condolences may be made to Larry's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rose and Family I´m so sorry for your loss You are in my thoughts and prayers
Robin Korth
Friend
January 6, 2022
