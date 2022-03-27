Marvin C. Webb

BETTENDORF-Marvin C. Webb, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam, KS. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11 am at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of the service and burial will be at Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials in Marvin's memory may be made to the River Bend Food Bank or Mobile Meals.

Marvin was born on October 19, 1946 in Emporia, KS to Arthur and Inez Webb. He was drafted into the Army after he graduated from high school. After his tour in Vietnam Marvin earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Emporia State University and later his Master of Education in Adult Education from Kansas State University. Marvin completed advanced training programs in gerontology throughout his career.

Marvin served as Student Lay Pastor for three eastern Kansas United Methodist Churches; programmed services for the Community Action Agency in Topeka, KS; developed programs and services for the Northwestern Kansas Council of Governments; and established a program to coordinate services for three western Kansas communities for the League of Kansas Municipalities. Moving to the Quad Cities in 1977, he directed the Great River Bend Area Agency on Aging (Under the umbrella of Bi-State Commission), eventually establishing a free-standing agency to provide funding and coordinate aging services in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties. As the Director/CEO of Generations, he expanded the programming to meet the ever-changing needs in aging services for over 32 years before he retired in 2011. He later taught an intro to Gerontology course at St. Ambrose University.

Marvin was a member at Asbury United Methodist Church, the American Society on Aging, and the Rotary Club International. His community service included the Genesis Hospital Advisory Board, the Scott County Extension Council, and various committees and task forces created to enhance and coordinate aging services. Marvin was volunteer editor of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Cheers newsletter; volunteered for Scott County 4-H, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Scott County Masters Gardeners; taught Sunday school and served on various church committees. Marvin was a member and past president of the State Committee of Area Agency on Aging Directors.

Marvin enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving, gardening, doing various DIY projects around the house, and spending time with friends and family.

Marvin is survived by his wife Carol; son Brian; sisters Jane Johnson and June Weimer; brother Ronald Webb; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Wally) Resner and Nancy Baker; nieces Sherri, Tammy, Debbie, Stephanie, Laurie, and Kathryn; and nephews Randy, Mark, Bret, Phillip, John, Adrian, and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Emily Webb; his parents; father and mother-in-law John and Laura Jean Baker Floyd; step father-in-law Max Floyd; and brothers-in-law Frank Johnson, Dean Weimer, and Neal Baker

