Matthew Ray Hanssen
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Matthew Ray Hanssen

July 28, 1964-September 7, 2021

BLUE GRASS-Matthew Ray Hanssen, 57, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorials may be made in Matt's name to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Matt was born July 28, 1964 in Davenport, Iowa to John W. and Tamara L. (Albrecht) Hanssen. On June 9, 1995 he married Vickie (Shollenberger) Hass. They went on to enjoy 26 years of marriage.

Matt enjoyed camping, working on his house, cooking for his family on the holidays, and mentoring his crew as a Master Electrician at Hanssen Electric. His wife, his girls, and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. Matt was always there for those around him. He could always be counted on to lend a hand and make things happen for anyone in need.

Those left to cherish Matt's memory include his wife, Vickie; daughters, Bridget (Chris) Woeber and Leah (Chad) Andresen; grandkids, Keigan Andresen, Lauryn Andresen, Allie Woeber, Ayla Woeber, and Amara Woeber; brother, Michael (B.J.) Hanssen; sister, Michelle (Juan) Martinezjunco; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark W. Hanssen.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
11:00a.m.
IA
Sep
13
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Matt was one of the best people I ever met. I can´t believe he´s left us. My condolences to Vicki and family. You are all in my thoughts. RIP Matt
Pat Alexander(Nelson)
Friend
September 11, 2021
Matt will be greatly missed! He was a good friend that was always ready to help in any way he could. He was my friend!
Bill & Sheri Wilford
Friend
September 10, 2021
