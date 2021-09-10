Matthew Ray Hanssen

July 28, 1964-September 7, 2021

BLUE GRASS-Matthew Ray Hanssen, 57, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorials may be made in Matt's name to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Matt was born July 28, 1964 in Davenport, Iowa to John W. and Tamara L. (Albrecht) Hanssen. On June 9, 1995 he married Vickie (Shollenberger) Hass. They went on to enjoy 26 years of marriage.

Matt enjoyed camping, working on his house, cooking for his family on the holidays, and mentoring his crew as a Master Electrician at Hanssen Electric. His wife, his girls, and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. Matt was always there for those around him. He could always be counted on to lend a hand and make things happen for anyone in need.

Those left to cherish Matt's memory include his wife, Vickie; daughters, Bridget (Chris) Woeber and Leah (Chad) Andresen; grandkids, Keigan Andresen, Lauryn Andresen, Allie Woeber, Ayla Woeber, and Amara Woeber; brother, Michael (B.J.) Hanssen; sister, Michelle (Juan) Martinezjunco; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark W. Hanssen.