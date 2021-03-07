Menu
Matthew Kenneth Siebke
1977 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Grand Avenue Chapel
1167 Grand Avenue
Saint Paul, MN

On Wednesday, February 24th, Matthew Kenneth Siebke died unexpectedly five days after routine knee surgery. He was born on November 17th, 1977 in Davenport, Iowa. During the first years of his life, he lived on a farm near Walcott, Iowa with his parents Kenneth and Connie and sister Melissa. The family moved to a farm near Medford, Minnesota when Matthew was four. He attended and graduated from Medford Public Schools, Riverland Community College, and Winona State University. Since 2003, Matthew worked at Ecolab; there he met his wife Tricia Butler. He enjoyed playing video games, watching professional wrestling, and cooking and baking, and he shared these passions with his three sons (Paxton-8, Griffin-4, and Elliott-4). The boys were his treasure. He said "I never knew how much I would love being a father!" He was an intelligent, generous, and sensitive human being and had a quick wit and sharp sense of humor. He is survived by wife, Tricia, and three sons (Paxton-8, Griffin-4, and Elliott-4) of Eagan; mother Connie Bock of Owatonna; father Kenneth Siebke of Davenport, Iowa; sister Melissa Siebke of Owatonna. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Lucille Bock, Elmer, Nelda, and Elverde Siebke; uncles Douglas Bock, Robert Frick, and Dennis Siebke; and aunt Kathryn Ford. The family wishes memorials be sent to Children's Minnesota Hospital - St. Paul.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Grand Avenue Chapel
Tricia, My heart aches for you and your boys. I wish I could give you a big hug. Matt was such a wonderful person. I remember when you two met in the Credit Department and was so proud to be a part of that. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love Carol DiSanto
Carol DiSanto
March 16, 2021
Tricia, Paxton, Elliott and Griffin, my heart goes out to all of you. I was so very sorry to hear of your loss. Matt was a wonderful person and I feel blessed to have known him. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Beth West
Beth West
March 7, 2021
