Matthew Kenneth Siebke

November 17, 1977-February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, February 24th, Matthew Kenneth Siebke died unexpectedly five days after routine knee surgery. He was born on November 17th, 1977 in Davenport, Iowa. During the first years of his life, he lived on a farm near Walcott, Iowa with his parents Kenneth and Connie and sister Melissa. The family moved to a farm near Medford, Minnesota when Matthew was four. He attended and graduated from Medford Public Schools, Riverland Community College, and Winona State University. Since 2003, Matthew worked at Ecolab; there he met his wife Tricia Butler. He enjoyed playing video games, watching professional wrestling, and cooking and baking, and he shared these passions with his three sons (Paxton-8, Griffin-4, and Elliott-4). The boys were his treasure. He said "I never knew how much I would love being a father!" He was an intelligent, generous, and sensitive human being and had a quick wit and sharp sense of humor. He is survived by wife, Tricia, and three sons (Paxton-8, Griffin-4, and Elliott-4) of Eagan; mother Connie Bock of Owatonna; father Kenneth Siebke of Davenport, Iowa; sister Melissa Siebke of Owatonna. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Lucille Bock, Elmer, Nelda, and Elverde Siebke; uncles Douglas Bock, Robert Frick, and Dennis Siebke; and aunt Kathryn Ford. The family wishes memorials be sent to Children's Minnesota Hospital - St. Paul.