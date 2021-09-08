Master Sergeant Michael G. Fenner

May 26, 1951-September 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Master Sergeant Michael G. Fenner Retired, 70, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mike was born on May 26, 1951 in Davenport, IA, the son of Jack and Shirley "Pat" (Heiser) Fenner. He received his Associate degree while serving the the US Air Force. He retired as a highly decorated Master Sergeant in 1992 after 21 years of service. Mike married Linda Grothusen on June 24, 1972. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Air Force Sergeant's Association. Mike enjoyed cooking and had recently taken up gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, sons; Jason (Julee Smith) Fenner, Madison, WI, Justin (Valery) Fenner, stationed in Germany and Jeffery (Angela) Fenner, Davenport, grandchildren; Severin, Jocelyn, Alexandra and siblings, Jacklyn Bustos, Carbondale, IL and Robert (Karen) Fenner, Atlanta, GA

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Raymond Bustos

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where he was a member.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com