Morris L. Preston

August 1, 1950-December 9, 2021

DONAHUE-Morris L. Preston, 71, of Donahue, Iowa passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Morris was born on August 1, 1950 in Red Oak, Iowa the son of Fletcher Jason and Helen Marjorie Dodge Preston.

Morris graduated from Iowa State University and became a professional engineer licensed in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska as well as a certified groundwater professional in Iowa. After a nineteen-year career with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, he started a branch office of Goodwin & Broms in Davenport in 1991. He purchased the office in 1995 and changed the name to Preston Engineering, Inc. He retired in 2012.

Morris enjoyed watching Iowa State football games and the New York Yankees, playing cards, woodworking, and reading. He shared his love of poetry and the performing arts with his daughter, who he often took to see theater and dance performances.

He will be lovingly remembered by his former wife, Jan Preston of Bettendorf, his daughter Michelle Preston (Brian) of New York, NY, and his sisters Shirley Fleharty of Corning and Rita Preston of Des Moines.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Conie Gordon of Corning, and brother Leo Preston of Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, December 17 at Runge Mortuary with the family greeting friends at 5:00pm. Please practice COVID protocols.

A memorial has been established with The Nature Conservancy of Iowa. Please write "in memory of Morris Preston, in the Memo line of the check and send to: The Nature Conservancy of Iowa Attention: Kaira Carter 505 5th Avenue, Ste. 630 Des Moines, IA 50309.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheRungeMortuary.com for the Preston family.