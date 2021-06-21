Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Orville W. Barnhart
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Orville W. Barnhart

June 18, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Orville W. Barnhart, 79, a resident of Davenport, will be 11am Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4-6pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home. There will be an additional visitation Wednesday from 10am until the time of the service. Private inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Orville passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, Davenport.


Published by Quad-City Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rachel & Larry Kruger
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results