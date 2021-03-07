Patrick Ambrose Thompson

October 22, 1945-March 4, 2021

OMAHA-Patrick Ambrose Thompson, 75 of Omaha, died Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021. Born October 22, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa, Pat was the son of the late Thomas William Thompson and Kathryn Welch Thompson. He was a 1964 graduate of Assumption High School, a 1969 graduate of St. Ambrose College, and furthered his studies at the University of Iowa. He worked as a U.S. congressional campaign manager, as a civil servant for the federal government, as an entrepreneur, and as a university administrator before retiring in 2010 from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Pat will be remembered for his funny stories (some fabricated, but mostly true); his never-ending optimism; and his love of golf, good wine and food, Civil War history, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his grandchildren. Pat is survived by his wife, Barbara Pohlmann Thompson; daughters, Beth Eilers, and Meghan (Chris) Paintin, both of Omaha; his sister Mary Poorman of Davenport, and brother Terence Thompson of the KC area; and his five grandchildren, McKenna, Quinn, Connor, Thomas, and Finn. He was preceded in death by his sister Kay McDermott and brothers William Thompson and Robert Thompson. Memorials may be made to the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Attn: Wendy Townley, 215 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE 68012, or online: www.omahalibraryfoundation.org/donate. A celebration of his life will be planned for the fall, which was his favorite season.