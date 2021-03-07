Richard T. (Dick) Nolan

March 8, 1954-August 17, 2020

Dick Nolan of Bedminster, NJ passed on August 17th 2020 in Singer Island, FL after a brief illness.

In 1981, Dick moved from Davenport to New Jersey to take a marketing position with Mutual Benefit Life. Soon after arriving in New Jersey, Dick met Lin Criesi of Queens, NY. They were married at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York the week before Christmas in 1983. Dick and Lin shared their life together until his unexpected passing.

Born on March 8, 1954 the son of John & Fran Nolan, Dick is a 1972 graduate of Assumption High School. After a successful academic career and serving as President of the Student Council, Dick attended the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. Graduating with honors in 1976, Dick returned to Davenport to join his Father's insurance agency. A recognition of Dick's talent and drive led him to be recruited to New Jersey by Mutual Benefit Life. After a few year's Dick partnered with a friend to start an insurance agency for Mass Mutual. Dick believed that "We Live and Die for Those We Love" and "You Can't Predict but You Can Prepare" and dedicated his life to bring life insurance to as many as he could. Over the last thirty-five years Dick has mentored hundreds of people to help build successful and meaningful careers, and he and his partners created a successful and celebrated company.

As Covid developed last year, Dick worked with his company's charitable arm to develop Health Bridge, a free life insurance program to protect first line responders. To date, over 40,000 Doctors, Nurses and other medical workers have this extra financial protection for their families. Even in retirement, Dick made a substantial impact during a difficult time.

When not working to protect and provide, Dick could be found enjoying his boat on the Atlantic, zipping around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking in the Rolling Stones, or attending WWII aircraft shows and booking flights aboard vintage war planes. Dick was an extremely loving, caring, intelligent and sharing husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He is missed every day.

Dick is survived by his loving wife Lin, his siblings Jim Nolan (Pam Bauer), Becky Dana (Mike), Cindy Nolan, David Nolan (Nancy), and ten nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Sandy Nolan.

Contributions in Dick's memory can be made to the Nolan Family Scholarship fund at Assumption High School in Davenport.