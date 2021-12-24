Stanley E. Weinstein

July 18, 1931-December 22, 2021

Stanley E. Weinstein, 90, of Rock Island, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 22, 2021, with his daughter Ellie by his side.

Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 24, at Hebrew Cemetery, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

Stanley was born July 18, 1931 in Rock Island, the youngest child and only son of Joseph and Dora Mandelbaum Weinstein. He graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1949. He attended the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, and received his B.A. Degree in 1953. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Stanley married Beatrice "Bebe" Gamburg on June 10, 1956 in Davenport, IA. She preceded him in death in 2014.

Stanley was the CEO of Stanley Foods Corporation, based in Milan, Illinois, for over 25 years. The company was started by Stanley's father, Joseph Weinstein, who emigrated from Russia in the early twentieth century. Joseph started with a small fruit cart, and developed the business into a thriving wholesale warehouse. Stanley took over the business after a brief stint in the army in his early twenties. He grew it into one of the largest wholesale distributors of produce and frozen foods in the midwest. The business allowed Stanley the opportunity to create such iconic brands as Little Ellie Potatoes, a small russet named for his eldest daughter, Ellie.

In his early fifties, Stanley left the food business and embarked on a new career as a management consultant and executive recruiter. Within a few short years, he was hired by several Fortune 500 clients in multiple countries throughout the world. S.E. Weinstein Company was likely one of the most successful solo-operated recruiting firms in the world. It also spawned a successful outplacement consulting firm, The Beatrice Weinstein Group, operated by Stanley's wife, Bebe.

He was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth Israel and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities. A lover of music, he fancied himself a crooner, and played professional saxophone in his younger years.

Surviving are his children, Ellie Maule, (Kevin) of Moline, IL , Dr Leo Weinstein (Kyle) of Highland Park, IL, and Dr. Karen Weinstein (Laurent Ohayon), of New York City, NY, grandchildren, Steven Maule, Moline, Asher Weinstein, Highland Park, Aaron Weinstein, Los Angeles, CA, and Astrid Weinstein, Iowa City, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Bebe; parents Joseph and Dora; and sisters, Dena Linado, Bebbe Mandel, Bernice Arkis and Frances Weinstein.

The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to his devoted caregivers, Joyce and Gary Temple whose love, humor and friendship allowed him to remain at home comfortably during the last years of his life. They also thank Andy Newkirk and all the staff at Unity Point Hospice.

