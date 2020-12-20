Steven Duane Lowry

August 8, 1952-December 12, 2020

Steven Duane Lowry passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Steve had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Per Steve's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Steve was born in Davenport, August 8, 1952, son of Glen and Mary (Shinn) Lowry. Steve was an enthusiast of old cars with a devotion to Fords. He had a special talent of turning any topic of conversation to old cars. Steve most enjoyed driving, taking apart, and in some cases, putting back together a number of cars including, a '73 Mach I, a '46 Coupe, an '88 convertible Mustang, and an elusive '73 Pinto wagon drag car that never quite made it to the drag strip. Steve worked as a painter and a mechanic.

Steve loved to spend time with family and friends. Those left to honor his memory include his siblings Betty Williams, Linda Halterman (Dale Harris), Connie Jo Hale, and Mike (Sonya) Lowry, all of Davenport. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. While Steve did not have biological children, he did have a special father-daughter relationship with Angela Richardson, who visited him often at the nursing home. In the last years of his life, Steve developed a close bond with Dale Harris who served as Steve's wheelchair "pit crew" and made sure Steve always had the latest in assistive gadgets.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mary Lowry; brothers-in-law, Larry Williams, Phil Halterman, and Bill Hale.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Good Samaritan and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Steve.

