Sylvia J. Collins

April 11, 1938-June 22, 2021

Sylvia J. Collins, 83, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Overlook Village, Moline.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be two hours prior to services, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral services will be livestreamed, and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Sylvia was born April 11, 1938, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of William and Helen (Rowson) Goddard. She was a 1957 graduate of Welton High School and graduated from the American Institute of Commerce. She married Richard L. Collins, the love of her life and best friend, on April 15, 1961. Richard preceded her in death on January 20, 2011.

Sylvia retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and had other various jobs. She particularly loved her yearly job working alongside her husband at the Daytona 500 race week during their extended winter trips to Florida. Sylvia was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. She was kind, caring, and always fun to be with. She touched many people with her love, thoughtfulness, and generous smiles. She very much loved her extended family and friends, and cherished time with them. She treasured her adventures, activities, and travel with her husband and family. Sylvia's many trips included Hawaii, Alaska, Daytona Beach and Treasure Island, Florida.

She is survived by sons, Gregory (Debbie) Collins; Gordon (Ann) Collins; Daughter, Gaylene (Paul) Reatherford; five grandchildren, Bryan Collins, Haley and Nicholas Reatherford, Marina and Michael Collins; Sister, Jean Passig and brothers Bill, Ken, Chuck and Randy Goddard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Lue Campbell and Etta Mae Bergl.

Sylvia's children sincerely thank their mom's family and friends for all the love and memories. Her life was filled with joy. The family also extends a special and sincere thank you to the staff at Overlook Village for years of exceptional compassion, care and support.

