Timothy A. Pitts

December 15, 1946-June 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Timothy A. Pitts, age 74, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday June 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday June 15th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday 10:00 AM until the service at Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery.

Tim was born on Dec. 15, 1946 in Clinton, the son of Alfred and Roberta (Gray) Pitts. He worked at Skyline Center and the Goodwill Store both in Clinton. He enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, listening to music, and watching WWE.

Tim is survived by his brother, Al (Gerri) Pitts of Daphne, AL; two sisters, Gloria (Bob) Ganzer of Morrison, IL and Edith Pruett of Clinton; his step-mother, Dora Pitts of Clinton; his step-brother and sisters, Jim (Dawn) Pitts, Marilyn Pitts, and Sandy (Joel) Schmidt; his special caregiving family, James and Beckie Combs, Theresa Medina, Debbie Marks, Nancy Speer, Drew Jackson, Roberta Clark, and roommates, Brittany and Matt; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, June.