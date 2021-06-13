Menu
Timothy A. Pitts
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA

Timothy A. Pitts

December 15, 1946-June 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Timothy A. Pitts, age 74, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday June 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday June 15th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday 10:00 AM until the service at Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Tim was born on Dec. 15, 1946 in Clinton, the son of Alfred and Roberta (Gray) Pitts. He worked at Skyline Center and the Goodwill Store both in Clinton. He enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, listening to music, and watching WWE.

Tim is survived by his brother, Al (Gerri) Pitts of Daphne, AL; two sisters, Gloria (Bob) Ganzer of Morrison, IL and Edith Pruett of Clinton; his step-mother, Dora Pitts of Clinton; his step-brother and sisters, Jim (Dawn) Pitts, Marilyn Pitts, and Sandy (Joel) Schmidt; his special caregiving family, James and Beckie Combs, Theresa Medina, Debbie Marks, Nancy Speer, Drew Jackson, Roberta Clark, and roommates, Brittany and Matt; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, June.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd, Clinton, IA
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd, Clinton, IA
Pape Funeral Home
We miss you so much. Life isnt going to be the same without you here. Rest in heaven and give chasity a hug.
Beckie
Family
July 7, 2021
