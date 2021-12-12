Todd M. White

June 1, 1976-November 4, 2021

Todd M. White, 45, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be left to the family to establish an education al fund for his children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Todd was born on June 1, 1976 in Moline, IL. to Gary White and Carol (Cherrington) Rich. Todd attended West High School. He was united in marriage to Teri Garrow on September 19, 1997 in Davenport. Todd worked in construction for a number of years.

Todd lived his life to the fullest. He was the center of attention at most events. He was known for his witty sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh. Todd loved to entertain and have friends and family over for gatherings. He was known for firing up the grill and over the years became an expert in smoking meat. Todd dearly loved being with his family; whether it was camping, fishing, boating or preparing a meal. Todd had many hobbies and interests, some lasted longer than others as his family would joke about.

Todd is survived by his wife Teri; mother Carol Rich; father Gary (Julie) White; children, John White (Tatum Long), Emma White, Aleigha White; granddaughter, Riley "RooRoo"; Siblings, Jennifer (Chuck) Stone, Jeff White and Chris (Lori) Abbitt.

Todd was preceded in death by his daughter Madison White; stepfather, Larry Rich; grandparents Glenn and Evelyn White.