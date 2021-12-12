Menu
Todd M. White
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Todd M. White

June 1, 1976-November 4, 2021

Todd M. White, 45, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be left to the family to establish an education al fund for his children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Todd was born on June 1, 1976 in Moline, IL. to Gary White and Carol (Cherrington) Rich. Todd attended West High School. He was united in marriage to Teri Garrow on September 19, 1997 in Davenport. Todd worked in construction for a number of years.

Todd lived his life to the fullest. He was the center of attention at most events. He was known for his witty sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh. Todd loved to entertain and have friends and family over for gatherings. He was known for firing up the grill and over the years became an expert in smoking meat. Todd dearly loved being with his family; whether it was camping, fishing, boating or preparing a meal. Todd had many hobbies and interests, some lasted longer than others as his family would joke about.

Todd is survived by his wife Teri; mother Carol Rich; father Gary (Julie) White; children, John White (Tatum Long), Emma White, Aleigha White; granddaughter, Riley "RooRoo"; Siblings, Jennifer (Chuck) Stone, Jeff White and Chris (Lori) Abbitt.

Todd was preceded in death by his daughter Madison White; stepfather, Larry Rich; grandparents Glenn and Evelyn White.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Dec
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My expression of sympathy. I only met him once, but he witnessed his faith in Jesus to me. God bless his family.
Donna Marie Welch
Other
December 13, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I will not be able to attend the Memorial as I cannot get off work but I will be there in spirit. Praying that God will wrap his arms around the whole family and guide you through this very difficult time. Hoping that eventually, the happy memories of Todd will come through and comfort you. Sending my Love, Linda
Linda L Lingard
Family
December 12, 2021
