Walter Pearl Roukey Jr.

April 30, 1928-December 18, 2020

LONG GROVE, IA-Walter Pearl Roukey Jr., 92 of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass was celebrated by his family at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. Inurnment will be at St. Ann's Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Disabled American Veterans or to the Wounded Warriors Project. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge, Iowa is assisting the family.

Walter was born April 30, 1928 in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the son of Walter Pearl Sr. & Mary (Wright) Roukey. He had attended Western New England College and had served two tours in the Korean Conflict with the United States Army.

He was united in marriage to Carol Stacia on September 28, 1946 in St. John Cantius Church, Northampton, Massachusetts. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2017.

Walter had been a computer systems analyst with the Rock Island Headquarters Command (AMCOM.) Over the years, he had been a Scoutmaster, had served in the Moose Lodge and had served as mayor of Maysville, Iowa.

A variety of interests included gymnastics, soccer, golf, camping and camping, fishing, bowling, dancing and woodworking. Walter loved his country and was a proud patriot. He enjoyed the time spent with his beloved family.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Bryan (Linda) Roukey of San Antonio, Texas, Kevin (Vicki) Roukey of Sparks, Nevada, Susan (Dr. Micheal) Schreck of Long Grove, Janine (Jake) Cawiezell of Eldridge and Marcia (Jason) Richards of Olathe, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Carter; one brother; and three sisters.

