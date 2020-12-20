Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Pearl Roukey Jr.
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA

Walter Pearl Roukey Jr.

April 30, 1928-December 18, 2020

LONG GROVE, IA-Walter Pearl Roukey Jr., 92 of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass was celebrated by his family at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. Inurnment will be at St. Ann's Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Disabled American Veterans or to the Wounded Warriors Project. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge, Iowa is assisting the family.

Walter was born April 30, 1928 in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the son of Walter Pearl Sr. & Mary (Wright) Roukey. He had attended Western New England College and had served two tours in the Korean Conflict with the United States Army.

He was united in marriage to Carol Stacia on September 28, 1946 in St. John Cantius Church, Northampton, Massachusetts. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2017.

Walter had been a computer systems analyst with the Rock Island Headquarters Command (AMCOM.) Over the years, he had been a Scoutmaster, had served in the Moose Lodge and had served as mayor of Maysville, Iowa.

A variety of interests included gymnastics, soccer, golf, camping and camping, fishing, bowling, dancing and woodworking. Walter loved his country and was a proud patriot. He enjoyed the time spent with his beloved family.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Bryan (Linda) Roukey of San Antonio, Texas, Kevin (Vicki) Roukey of Sparks, Nevada, Susan (Dr. Micheal) Schreck of Long Grove, Janine (Jake) Cawiezell of Eldridge and Marcia (Jason) Richards of Olathe, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Carter; one brother; and three sisters.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Walter's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about your fathers death. I know we have lost touch over the years, and I was thinking about you. That's how I learned of your fathers death. I am so sorry for your loss.
Tom Behrens
January 2, 2021
Walt was always a steady member of our community since he arrived in Maysville all those years ago. I always remember and appreciate his 'small talks' of advice and guidance when we'd see each other at community events. Bless you Walt, and may you rest in peace.
Rick and Pam Stoltenberg
December 23, 2020
Sue I shared this story with you but it bears repeating because it was Uncle Sonny(Walter). We were in back covering our pool one fall and Uncle Sonny comes through the house right to the pool and picks up the tools to help close the pool. I never forgot it. RIP Uncle!
Kim Wright
December 21, 2020
We extend our sympathy and prayers to Walt´s family. Walt was so kind and a true gentleman. We enjoyed our times with Walt; he was so easy to talk to and had so many interesting life experiences. Mike will always cherish the day he fished with Walt in Canada.
Mike and Karen Martin
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results