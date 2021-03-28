Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William David McEchron
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

William David McEchron

September 25, 1943-March 22, 2021

BETTENDORF-William David McEchron of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on March 22, 2021 following a stroke at the age of 77. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the Weerts Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 30th. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Health Services Foundation or Bettendorf Public Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

David was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 25, 1943 to William Ernest McEchron Jr. and Bernice Marie Schafer McEchron. He spent his early years in Pratt, Kansas and graduated from Pratt High in 1961. He attended Emporia State University from 1964 to 1971, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1967, Master's Degree in Psychology in 1969, and Ed.S in School Psychology in 1971. He continued his studies at the University of Iowa, earning a Doctorate in Educational Psychology in 1980. David was married to Linda Haymond in 1963, later divorced. He then married Rita Watts in 1977 and they remained married until her death in 2012.

David started his career in psychology as a School Psychologist and Project Director for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in 1970. In 1979 he became a founding partner of Psychology Associates where he provided individual, family, and marital psychotherapy. He managed Psychology Associates with his partners for 33 years, then partnered with Genesis Health systems in 2001 where he continued to work as a Director of Mental Health. David entered semi-retirement in 2012, continuing to work with CADs and the Scott County Mental Health and Family Wellness Courts, while spending more time with his family and grandchildren.

David was a fan of Hawkeye Football and Basketball and was proud that all four of his children attended the University of Iowa. He was an avid collector of maps, coins, stamps and antiques. He was an Eagle Scout who taught his children to love the outdoors through camping and fishing trips. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, both within the US and internationally. After retirement he bought his dream car, a 1941 Ford Deluxe, and enjoyed spending time with the Quad City Cruisers.

David is survived by his sister Dianna Forsyth of Reading, PA, brother Michael McEchron of Emporia, KS, and his four children; Matthew McEchron and his children Jaithan and Veda of Phoenix, AZ, John (Heidi) McEchron of Vancouver, WA, Christine McEchron-Hills (John) and their children Carmen, Anna, and Thomas of Olathe, KS, and Daniel McEchron of Ontario Canada.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Mar
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear of the Loss of your Dad. We enjoyed getting to know him, and your Mom as well, during our wrestling parent days. He was so nice and encouraging to our kids and so proud of all of you!
Ron and Valarie Hessel
March 31, 2021
Dr. McEchron made a huge impact on my life and I will always be thankful for his kindness and counsel. He will be deeply missed. Shelby
Shelby
March 31, 2021
Sympathies to the whole family. David and Rita were the nicest couple. They were both so proud of their kids. Thanks for honoring their legacy. My husband and I were able to help cook pork for one of their parties. They made us feel so welcome. So glad they are together again!!
Suzy VenHorst
March 29, 2021
I am very sorry for your family's loss. Dr. McEchron played an important part in my life. He will forever be remembered and treasured.
Peggy
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results