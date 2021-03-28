William David McEchron

September 25, 1943-March 22, 2021

BETTENDORF-William David McEchron of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on March 22, 2021 following a stroke at the age of 77. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the Weerts Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 30th. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Health Services Foundation or Bettendorf Public Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

David was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 25, 1943 to William Ernest McEchron Jr. and Bernice Marie Schafer McEchron. He spent his early years in Pratt, Kansas and graduated from Pratt High in 1961. He attended Emporia State University from 1964 to 1971, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1967, Master's Degree in Psychology in 1969, and Ed.S in School Psychology in 1971. He continued his studies at the University of Iowa, earning a Doctorate in Educational Psychology in 1980. David was married to Linda Haymond in 1963, later divorced. He then married Rita Watts in 1977 and they remained married until her death in 2012.

David started his career in psychology as a School Psychologist and Project Director for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in 1970. In 1979 he became a founding partner of Psychology Associates where he provided individual, family, and marital psychotherapy. He managed Psychology Associates with his partners for 33 years, then partnered with Genesis Health systems in 2001 where he continued to work as a Director of Mental Health. David entered semi-retirement in 2012, continuing to work with CADs and the Scott County Mental Health and Family Wellness Courts, while spending more time with his family and grandchildren.

David was a fan of Hawkeye Football and Basketball and was proud that all four of his children attended the University of Iowa. He was an avid collector of maps, coins, stamps and antiques. He was an Eagle Scout who taught his children to love the outdoors through camping and fishing trips. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, both within the US and internationally. After retirement he bought his dream car, a 1941 Ford Deluxe, and enjoyed spending time with the Quad City Cruisers.

David is survived by his sister Dianna Forsyth of Reading, PA, brother Michael McEchron of Emporia, KS, and his four children; Matthew McEchron and his children Jaithan and Veda of Phoenix, AZ, John (Heidi) McEchron of Vancouver, WA, Christine McEchron-Hills (John) and their children Carmen, Anna, and Thomas of Olathe, KS, and Daniel McEchron of Ontario Canada.