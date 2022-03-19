Charles T. (Jake) Jacobs

Charles T. (Jake) Jacobs died peacefully at his home in Buffalo, WY on March 14, 2022, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Thomas (Barney) Jacobs, his mother, Gloria Jane Robson and two brothers, Tom Jacobs and Barney Jacobs.

He is survived by his wife Sandy; two sons, Timothy Kent (Christina) Jacobs of Rapid City, SD, Todd Sheldon (Kathleen) Jacobs of Cedar Rapids, IA; a stepdaughter Jennifer (Mark) Miller of Rapid City, SD; and two stepsons Larry (Shari) Voyles of St. Charles, MO and Jon (Amy) Voyles of Rapid City, SD; two brothers, Tony Jacobs (Chris) of Rathdrum, ID, Mike Jacobs (Kathy), of Logan, UT and one sister Janet Kirkendall (Fred) in Ohio. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Jake served two tours in the US Air Force as a B-52 Bomber Navigational Operator. Jake had an electronics business in Buffalo, WY for many years. Later he drove a haul truck for Black Thunder Mine in Wright, WY. Jake loved music, he loved animals, especially dogs. He loved camping and fly fishing. Jake loved photography, electronics and really enjoyed computers.

But most of all, Jake loved people.

A visitation for Jake will be held at Harness Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Funeral Services will be on March 19th at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow at the Moose Lodge in Buffalo, WY.

Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial Donations:

Charles Jacobs Memorial has been set up to assist with donations to several charitable donations, 715 S. Burritt, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834.