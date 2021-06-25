Menu
David Rush
FUNERAL HOME
Rush Funeral Home
165 E Hwy 14
Philip, SD

David Rush

SIOUX FALLS | David Rush, 65, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

David Mark Rush was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Flandreau, the son of John J. and Evelyn M. (Valentine) Rush. He grew up on the family farm where he milked cows and farmed for several years. He attended Egan Grade School and graduated from Egan High School in 1974.

Grateful for having a part of David's life are his siblings: James Rush and his wife Ann of Omaha, NE, Margaret Rush of Sioux Falls, Jack Rush and his wife, Gayle of Philip, Val Rush and his wife Teresa of Sioux Falls, Mary Jane Hover and her husband Brad of Kansas City, MO, and Richard "Dick" Rush of Omaha, NE; 14 nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Rush and a nephew, Joseph Rush.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 27, with a 5 p.m. prayer service at Danzig Baptist Church in Avon. Pastor Aaron Rush will officiate.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, June 29, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Colman, with Father Melvin Kuhn officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Colman. Following the interment all are invited to join the family for a light lunch and fellowship at the church hall.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Danzig Baptist Church
Avon, SD
Jun
27
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Danzig Baptist Church
Avon, SD
Jun
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
Colman, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Rush Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Love and prayers to all of the family. We are all blessed to have had Nanny as our matriarch and I am sure david is with her and his amazing parents pam
Pamela Brekhus McKenney and family
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear this, our sincere sympathy to the family. David was such a sweet classmate and always so kind.
Mary(Westover) Lee
Friend
June 30, 2021
You have our deepest sympathy David was a kind, sincere person. Jim is very ill and has been in Avera McKennan Hospital for over 2 weeks, therefore, I will not be able to attend David's funeral. Again, we are sorry for your loss.
Jim & Ann DeLay
Friend
June 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norene Frederickson
Other
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results