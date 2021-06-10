Menu
Dena E. Frantsvog
Dena E. Frantsvog

RAPID CITY | Dena Eva Frantsvog passed away June 5, 2021. Dena was born on March 13, 1950 in Minot, ND. Dena and her husband, Richard, moved to Rapid City in 2006 after retiring.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents, Esther Bahl and Harold Logelin and her husband, Richard Frantsvog. She is survived by her son, Randy Frantsvog; sisters, Debby (Rick) Anderson, Donna (Ken) Sheffield, and JoAnn (Wayne Hall) Bahl; brother, Milo (Marilyn) Logelin; stepbrothers, Dennis (Linda) Bahl and Wayne Bahl; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on June 16, at Freedom Church. Memorial services will be at noon, followed by a luncheon. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Church in Rapid City.

Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Freedom Church
4813 S Canyon RD, Rapid, SD
Jun
16
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Freedom Church
4813 S Canyon RD, Rapid, SD
Jun
16
Service
12:45p.m.
Freedom Church
4813 S Canyon RD, Rapid, SD
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.