Dear Peggy, family and friends of Ed´s, On behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Ed´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. He served with honor on the USS Seadragon (SSN-584), USS Tench SS/AGSS-417, USS Sam Houston SSBN/SSN-609. To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country. Peggy and family... "may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you." 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (ESV). Jim Sandman, FTC(SS) Ret. National Chaplain, USSVI.

Jim Sandman Other January 20, 2022