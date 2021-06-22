Menu
Lillian E. Manthei
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Lillian E. Manthei

STURGIS | Lillian Euella Manthei, 64, died March 29, 2021, in Sturgis. Lil was born in Glad Valley to Paul and Dottie Manthei.

She loved being a mom and grandma and working as a school teacher and administrator for over 25 years.

She is survived by her sons, Jake Mittleider and Al Rutherford; daughters, Majestic Roling, Miranda Silk Redday, and Crystal Lund; grandchildren, Michael Roling, Ashlee Roling, Tiffany Wisser, Shelby Wisser, Tabitha Wisser, Kallie Mittleider, Jaxon Mittleider, Tyson Redday, Levi Redday, Austin Silk, Amelia Rose Silk, Mazie Grace Redday, Juney Joy Redday, Roger Redday III; brothers, Chet and Sean, and sisters, Mae and Maggie, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her and Calvin Mittleider's son, Rex Cody; and her best friend, Dixie Linn Norberg.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 22, 2021.
