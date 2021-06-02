Margaret A. Putnam

RAPID CITY | Margaret A. Putnam, 96, passed away on May 29, 2021 in Rapid City.

Margaret was born to Howard J. and Annie M. (Allan) Daughenbaugh on Dec. 22, 1924, in Rapid City. She grew up on the Daughenbaugh ranch north of Hermosa. Even though life was difficult, especially during the 30's, she never complained about ranch life or hard work, and she dearly loved blue skies and the prairie landscape of her home. Being born so close to Christmas, her mother would ask each year if she wanted a birthday present or a Christmas present. However, she slyly told her friends and family that "sad" story so many times, that none of us ever forgot her birthday!

Margaret graduated from Rapid City High School in 1943. In 1944, she proudly joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a teletype operator in Washington, DC, until the end of WWII. After the war she met and married another proud sailor, Harry W. Putnam on June 28, 1947. They shared 67 years together until Harry's death in 2014.

Margaret worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years at various businesses in Rapid City and for several years at the Rapid City Journal. After these jobs, she enjoyed working for another 25 years at the Reptile Gardens as the "rock lady."

Margaret and Harry loved to travel throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and several times to England and Scotland. After Harry's death, she continued to travel with friends and family, traveling to her beloved Scotland in 2011 and one last time in 2016, at age 92. She and her niece, Dixie Serr, made weekly trips to Deadwood until the pandemic forced them to stay home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Horace (Helen), Herbert (Cecil), and Howie (Elaine) Daughenbaugh; and her sister, Alice Wilkerson. She is survived by her children, Susan (Dean) Hade and Kenny (Linnea) Putnam, both of Rapid City. She has four wonderful grandchildren, Randy (Laura) Hade, Phoenix, AZ, Daniel Hade, Minneapolis, MN, Lee (Sara) Putnam, Denver, CO, and Layne Putnam, Los Angeles, CA. She has one precious great-grandchild, Julian Tan-Hade, Phoenix, AZ; and many beloved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and her beloved cousins and their families in Scotland and Germany. She will be missed by many dear friends, as well.

The family sends special thanks to her friends and staff at Holiday Hills Estates and Fountain Springs Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. along with a luncheon and fellowship on Monday, June 7 at First Congregational Church, UCC. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial, with full military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.