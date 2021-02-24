Paul M. Johnson

RAPID CITY | On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Paul Michael Johnson, loving husband, father, uncle, brother and son left this world and entered the gates of heaven at the age of 36. Paul was born August 16, 1984 in Rapid City to Daryl and Haldeen Johnson. He was the youngest of five brothers and had one younger sister.

Growing up in a big family, every day had an adventure and mischief. Being part of the "Johnson Boys" had many different meanings. He had a great friendship with his sister and looked out for her. One of his proudest and exciting moments was going down to Nevada and participating with his dad racing the corvette and being navigator. Paul loved adventure and took up skydiving, even getting his dad to jump with him. He loved his time in the gym, motorcycles, driving fast, the outdoors and a day on the lake. Paul grew up in Hill City, where he attended and graduated from school. He studied at Black Hills State University and attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology where he made the Dean's List.

Paul took extreme pride being the Resort Manager at Rafter J Bar Ranch Camping Resort. He loved it there and spent many years working and playing there. He took great pride in all that he did and definitely made sure he and others enjoyed every minute. He was a great leader and touched many lives. Even resort guests would come back to visit him and he made some great friendships with them.

Paul met the love of his life while working at Rafter J Bar Ranch Camping Resort. Alina made Paul the happiest man in the world when she said "I do". They worked hard and always had plans and big aspirations for each other and were busy accomplishing them one by one. Most recently was the birth of their son -- two- month-old Thomas.

He and Alina resided in Rapid City where his children attended school. They recently purchased their first house to make their home and raise their family.

Paul's greatest joy in life was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband who was always there for his children. Lily, Mason and baby Thomas were his everything. There often was not a moment he wasn't talking about his family. Paul's relationship & bond with his son Mason was one so strong and devoted it would make any father envious and wish they had what they had. Paul was the uncle all the nieces and nephews looked up to. He had such great bonds and always made the family gatherings enjoyable and memorable. None of his nephews ever escaped a quick wrestling match when he was around.

Paul saw the joy in everything and the smallest of things would make him so happy and excited making him burst out in pure happiness. He was a planner and a dreamer. Often his plans and dreams involved someone else's enjoyment. Paul loved seeing joy in others and would do anything to make his family and friends feel happy and loved. He loved kids and had an imagination that rivaled any child's and he used that to entertain kids and loved making them happy.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents and his nephew, Chance. Paul, being Uncle Awesome is already playing with Chance and having a joyous time. He is survived by the loves of his life: wife, Alina, stepdaughter, Lilian, son, Mason and baby Thomas. Also his parents, Daryl and Haldeen Johnson (whom he loved deeply and confided in daily); his brothers, Matthew, Brian (Sarah), David (Stacie), Tim (Dina); sister, Sarah Sanders (William); nieces, Marisa, Izabella, Emma, Piper, Ellie, Ariana; and nephews, Brenden, Jaxon, Seth, Caleb, Camren (who all meant the world to him).

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. wake service on Friday, Feb. 26, at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City. Both services will be livestreamed on Behrens-Wilson Facebook page.