Scott E. Rausch

PIEDMONT – Scott E. Rausch, 69, died Saturday, April 2, 2022.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk.

Burial will be at the Gettysburg Cemetery in Gettysburg, SD.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home