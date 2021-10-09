Menu
Ted Michael Bryant
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer
234 N. 6th St.
Custer, SD

Ted Michael Bryant

CUSTER | Ted Michael Bryant passed away at his home on October 4th, 2021, with his wife and family at his side. He was born on December 22, 1958, to Frank and Doris Bryant. He had four siblings Paul, Phyllis, Curt and Shirley.

Ted was known for his quick smile, laid back fun-loving personality, and great sense of humor. Throughout his childhood growing up in Custer, SD Ted developed a passion for athletics. He excelled in football, basketball, and golf. He graduated from Custer High School in 1977. During his college years, Ted attended Dakota State University on a football and basketball scholarship, SDSU and USD; studying Education and Certified Coaching. He married Lisa McGaw on June 8, 1985. Two daughters and a son were born to this marriage. They chose to raise their family in Custer. He dedicated over 20 years to coaching basketball not only for his children, but for the youth community of Custer. He was gentle, understanding, and always encouraging to every player on the team. Ted also participated in softball, golf, refereeing, and fantasy football leagues enjoying his time surrounded by great friends. Ted's other hobbies included fishing and hunting with family and friends. Ted worked for Bryant Surveying, eventually buying the business from his parents. He later worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation in Custer and Rapid City.

On May 24th, 2019, Ted married Betty Wootten Bryant at their home in Summerset. They happily shared the last four years of his life together. While Ted battled colon cancer the last two years of his life, Betty was his loving caregiver

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His survivors include his wife Betty Wootten Bryant; two daughters, Ashley (Jimmy) Robinson, Nicole (Stetsen) Murphy; a son, Chad Bryant and three grandchildren, Adrian and Collins Robinson and Sawyer Murphy. His four siblings, Paul Miller, Phyllis (Loren) Lyndoe, Curtis (Renee) Bryant and Shirley (Audie) Mondy, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be at Custer Lutheran Fellowship on Saturday, October 16th, at 11:00a.m. and a celebration of life reception at Rocky Knolls Golf Course beginning at 2:00 P.M.

A memorial has been established in Ted's name and donations may be sent to: Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home, 234 N. 6th St, Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Custer Lutheran Fellowship
SD
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Rocky Knolls Golf Course
SD
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies and condolences to Ted´s family on his passing. Few, if any, exhibited the grace and courage that Ted did in his battle with cancer. Free now of pain, free once again to do the things he does best in heaven, as he waits his loved ones to rejoin him. RIP, Ted. Well done.
Mark Krogstrand
Friend
October 9, 2021
