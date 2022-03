Tony Hintgen

SPEARFISH | Tony Hintgen, 52, died June 2, 2021.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a Vigil to follow at 5 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the church.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels