Roanoke Times
Alan Richard White
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Alan Richard White

June 26, 1948 - August 25, 2021

Alan Richard White, of Radford, Va., devoted husband and father, passed away from cancer on August 25, 2021. He was 73.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol B. White; three children, David White of New York, N.Y., Jennifer White of Savannah, Ga., and Erin White of Greensboro, N.C.; a beautiful granddaughter; three siblings, Patricia Zimmerman of Buffalo, N.Y., Michele White of Clearwater, Fla., and Steven White of New York, N.Y. and their families.

Born in 1948 to Richard and Margaret White, Alan grew up in upstate New York. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated as valedictorian from Horseheads H.S. in 1966, and maintained several close friendships from those years throughout the rest of his life.

Alan earned his B.S. Engineering from Princeton University in 1970, and upon graduation enlisted in the U.S. Army. When his service ended, he embarked on a career in mechanical engineering that would last more than 40 years. He worked nearly two decades for Gardner Denver (formerly Hoffman Air & Filtration) in Syracuse, N.Y. and more than 10 years with Carrington Engineering in Charlotte, N.C., before founding Mark Ten Equipment in Wynne, Ark.

Upon retirement in 2015, Alan and Carol moved to the Virginia mountains, which they had come to love from their travels back north to visit family.

Alan was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church USA, and he served in a wide variety of roles for the congregations where he worshiped. He was an avid hiker and runner and actively involved in the communities in which he lived, and many people knew him as a fellow volunteer, fan, leader, coach, director, or simply for his friendliness, sense of humor and positive attitude. On a daily basis he made this world a better place and he will be missed greatly.

A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Radford in November. Plans and online condolences can be viewed/shared via Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. (www.mullinsfuneralhome.com)

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of Alan´s passing. We were born in the same year and trained together with Hoffman in NYC in 1971. He was such a great person.
Rob Mears
Work
November 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of Alan passing on. I enjoyed working with him at Hoffman and with him as a rep at Carrington and MarkTen Equipment... my prayers and concern go out to Carol and his family.
Jim Ward
Work
November 15, 2021
I have just learned of Al's passing and am very, very sorry that Al passed. He was the Horseheads HIgh School class of 1966 Valedictorian and was very respected as a classmate. He had a great sense of humor, loved life so much and was a regular at our reunions over the years. We all loved and admired his integrity through his life. I'm sure he was the best brother, husband, father and grandpa. Our sincere sympathies to you all. Al will be missed. Class of 1966
Suzie (Frost) Driscoll
School
October 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Gail Conay
Classmate
October 11, 2021
My dad was a man of true integrity. He was a good, kind, honest man who lived authentically. He stood by his favorite basketball teams - even if they never won a single game for years, his enthusiasm never waned. He genuinely loved serving in the church and his church families throughout the years. He loved to guess the final scores of my cross country races and loved a good challenge like the NYT crossword or competing to finish the daily Jumble. I’ll always remember the many hours he spent trimming our hedges by hand, his love for fire balls and A&W Root Beer, his steadfastness and reliability, and his love for his church, his friends, and his family.

I love you Dad!
Erin
Erin White
Daughter
September 23, 2021
I enjoyed teaching Alan in 8th grade physical science. He was an excellent student and well-behaved person that everyone liked and respected. I knew then that he would be a success in life. I am proud to know that he was valedictorian and got his degree in Engineering from Princeton. I enjoyed being on the committee with his father and travelling to various places to observe possible future ministers for the Presbyterian Church in Horseheads. Alan truly loved life and will be missed by many. Our condolences to his family and all who knew him. Ed Merritt, Chattanooga TN
Ed Merritt
Teacher
September 14, 2021
Both of our families were close back in the days. Horseheads Schools, many school activities and events. The First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads, church family dinners. Scouts, music & band and more. As our parents were involved, so were we kids. It seems that because of time and distance, we tend to lose contact with those we grew up with. We are sorry to hear about Alan and our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Elliott & MIchelle Blauvelt, Jr.
Friend
September 13, 2021
The Princeton Class of 1970 extends its condolences and sympathy to the family of Alan White, our friend and classmate of 52 years. Alan was well liked and greatly respected by his many friends in the Engineering School and in Stevenson Hall at Princeton. A notice of his passing will be sent to the entire class of 1970 and a memorial will be published in the Princeton Alumni Weekly.
George L. Bustin
President class of 1970
George Bustin
Classmate
September 13, 2021
Al was part of the Elite Eight as a member of the pastoral search committee at First Pres. Church in Chittenango, NY. They called me to pastor the church in 1985. These people will always gave a special place in my heart. I remember Alan as a man of faith and integrity. He lived what he said and believed. Well done, AL. To God be the glory!
Dennis Doerr
Friend
September 12, 2021
To the best big brother anyone could have! Among other things, you helped teach me how to root for the underdog. Those less fortunate in life. And those less heralded in sports: Yay Twins - See you later, Yankees! I love you and I'll miss you, Al. Steve
Steven White
Brother
September 10, 2021
