My dad was a man of true integrity. He was a good, kind, honest man who lived authentically. He stood by his favorite basketball teams - even if they never won a single game for years, his enthusiasm never waned. He genuinely loved serving in the church and his church families throughout the years. He loved to guess the final scores of my cross country races and loved a good challenge like the NYT crossword or competing to finish the daily Jumble. I’ll always remember the many hours he spent trimming our hedges by hand, his love for fire balls and A&W Root Beer, his steadfastness and reliability, and his love for his church, his friends, and his family.



I love you Dad!

Erin

Erin White Daughter September 23, 2021