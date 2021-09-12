Alan Richard White
June 26, 1948 - August 25, 2021
Alan Richard White, of Radford, Va., devoted husband and father, passed away from cancer on August 25, 2021. He was 73.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol B. White; three children, David White of New York, N.Y., Jennifer White of Savannah, Ga., and Erin White of Greensboro, N.C.; a beautiful granddaughter; three siblings, Patricia Zimmerman of Buffalo, N.Y., Michele White of Clearwater, Fla., and Steven White of New York, N.Y. and their families.
Born in 1948 to Richard and Margaret White, Alan grew up in upstate New York. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated as valedictorian from Horseheads H.S. in 1966, and maintained several close friendships from those years throughout the rest of his life.
Alan earned his B.S. Engineering from Princeton University in 1970, and upon graduation enlisted in the U.S. Army. When his service ended, he embarked on a career in mechanical engineering that would last more than 40 years. He worked nearly two decades for Gardner Denver (formerly Hoffman Air & Filtration) in Syracuse, N.Y. and more than 10 years with Carrington Engineering in Charlotte, N.C., before founding Mark Ten Equipment in Wynne, Ark.
Upon retirement in 2015, Alan and Carol moved to the Virginia mountains, which they had come to love from their travels back north to visit family.
Alan was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church USA, and he served in a wide variety of roles for the congregations where he worshiped. He was an avid hiker and runner and actively involved in the communities in which he lived, and many people knew him as a fellow volunteer, fan, leader, coach, director, or simply for his friendliness, sense of humor and positive attitude. On a daily basis he made this world a better place and he will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Radford in November. Plans and online condolences can be viewed/shared via Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. (www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
)
