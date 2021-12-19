Ann Elisabeth Hale
September 24, 1942 - December 9, 2021
Ann Elisabeth Hale, 79, of Roanoke, Va., joined the blessed and forgiven in Heaven on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarke Hudspith Hale and Alleen Walker Hale, and her siblings, Clarke Hale Jr. and Mary Hale Strum.
Her family, who made a special place for her in their lives, are sisters, Emily Hale McCown and Helen Hale Darr (Charles R. Jr.); sister-in-law, Jane Hale; brother-in-law, Bobby Strum (Rhea); and brother, Robert W. Hale (Sally). She supported and enjoyed the accomplished lives of nieces and nephews, Diane Elizabeth "Betsy" Bannan (Gerry), Andrew Clarke Hale (Hannah), Jonathan Walker Hale (Kelly), Brendan Wise Strum (Holly), Matthew Hamilton Strum (Susana), Emily Grace McCown (Brian Hughes), Katherine Mason McCown (Grayson Sponseller), Meredith Ann Hale-Bernard (Raphael), Meghan Hamilton Hale Rogers, Robert Walker Hale Jr., Shelley Clarke Hale, Natalie Hefner (Robert), and Charles Robert Darr (Ashley); and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Ann attended her mother's alma mater, Marion College. She continued her education for many years, obtaining a BA in Music, an MA in Communications, and an MA in Library and Information Sciences. She later attended the Moreno Institute in Beacon, N.Y. and completed the requirements of the American Board of Examiners in Psychodrama, Sociometry, and Group Psychotherapy.
Ann enjoyed a wide circle of friends, many of whom she met through her 50 years as a trainer in Psychodrama and Sociometry. She was past President of the American Society of Group Psychotherapy and Psychodrama and recipient of their highest honor, the J.L. Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award.
As a guest lecturer and frequent keynote speaker, Ann traveled to Australia and New Zealand, Seoul Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Mexico, and across the United States and Canada to train others to help heal human relationships. Her three books are considered standard texts in the field. Ann has grieved the passing of cherished colleagues, Dorothy Satten (Tucson), Alton Barbour (Denver), Max Clayton (Australia), and Zerka Moreno (New York).
Ann's life was enriched by the visual arts, and she was a charter member of the Market Gallery in downtown Roanoke. She prepared over 600 paintings and drawings for show and her work hangs in offices and homes throughout the region, including the homes of her family. Ann's favorite artistic pursuit was drawing. She was deeply grateful for all of her artisan friends, especially Roberta McGuire, Tom T. Lawson, and Ann Glover.
Friends who will mourn Ann's passing are Donna Little (Ontario), Martica Bacallao (North Carolina), Linnea Sabelli (Phoenix), Dale R. Buchanan (Washington, D.C.), Arlene Stony (Indiana), Joe and Alice Duehl (Troutville, Va.), Andy Sisson (Blacksburg, Va.), Eliza Pfafflin (Zurich), Cathy Nugent (Maryland), Margie Abbott (Australia), Sarah Crane and Simon Gurnsey (New Zealand), Diana Jones (New Zealand), Kathleen Jamison (Riner, Va.), Diane Bishop (Roanoke), and Dianne Smith (Roanoke).
No longer able to drive her clunker to church services at Mt. Elbert United Methodist Church in Riner, she held this valiant group as her church home and former Pastor Tarpley as her spiritual guide.
Ann was driven by a need for intimate, meaningful human relationships and a desire to reflect the awesome beauty she observed in the world around her. Her family and friends are grateful for these gifts and will miss her influence in their lives.
A celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2022. Updates can be found and condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.