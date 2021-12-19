I met Ann decades ago at one of her workshops in Roanoke, Virginia. My first impression of her is one that deepened over the years - that she is a person of great depth, strength, empathy and creativity. Major wow! She became my mentor in psychodrama and sociometry. I learned so much and experienced great healing. She took us to Deer Isle, Maine, Orcas Island, Washington and the Blue Ridge Mountains among other places. I feel pain at her passing and I feel much gratitude as well. She will continue to influence me in my work with others. Rest in peace, beautiful Ann! I love you.

Michael Murphy December 19, 2021