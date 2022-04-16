Bryan Daniel Jones II
December 2, 1980 - April 13, 2022
Vinton resident, Bryan Daniel Jones II, eldest son of Bryan and Lee Anne Jones of Raleigh, N.C., died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home in Vinton, Va.
Bryan or "Dan" as his friends and family lovingly knew him was born at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on December 2, 1980. He graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1999 where he was a proud member of the JV and Varsity football teams. Upon graduation, he would continue on to attend the Business School at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Eager to get out and make his splash in the world, he chose to take an accelerated path and graduated with honors in three years, earning his B.S degree in Business and a second degree in Sales and Marketing. While attending J&W he was also a proud member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity where he established lifelong friendships.
Bryan began his Sales and Marketing career in Tampa Bay, Fla. While working there he would meet his lifelong love, Michelle Forman, and have a son, Jackson Paul Forman Jones (Tampa, Fla.). Being a father was a role he treasured deeply.
Bryan's larger than life sized heart and personality will be terribly missed by all who knew him. No one who met Bryan could ever forget his infectious sense of humor, hearty laughter, and ability to make you smile at any moment. His light shined very bright. Bryan loved life and people and people loved him.
Bryan was an active member of the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197. During his day job he worked for Ashfield Health on the Inogen Sales Device Division, but when a hard week of work was done you could find him at the Elks Lodge volunteering for a fund raiser or having a good laugh with all his many friends. He aspired to one day being an ER for the Elks lodge and used to talk about how he would try hard to achieve that goal. Bryan admired the Service to God and Community that the Elks represent, and he was eternally grateful and proud that he could be a member.
Bryan is survived by his parents, Bryan and Lee Anne Jones of Raleigh, N.C.; his son, Jackson Jones with Michelle Forman of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Morgan Jones of York, Pa.; sister, Erin Jones of Raleigh, N.C.; uncle and aunt, Daniel and Vicki Darnell of Leesburg, Va.; aunt and uncle, Jill and Brian Allen of Roanoke, Va.; aunt and uncle, Charlie and Ruth of St. Joseph, Mo.; uncle and aunt, Don and Cindy Jones of Roanoke, Va.; uncle and aunt, Wen and Linda Jones of Botetourt, Va.; and great-aunt and uncle, Peggy and Gene Harmon, who have been so much comfort and support to the family during this trying time; and cousins, Wen, Brett, Laura Leigh, Christie, and Don Jones, Whitney Allen Kirschner, Allie Allen and Bryan Allen, Wanda Clower and Greg Henderson, Trey, Jay Darnell and Jackie Darnell Sorrentino.
Bryan was predeceased by his grandparents, Walter and Mary Darnell of Vinton, Va.; grandparents, Paul and Jean Jones of Roanoke, Va.; and uncle, Charles Patrick Darnell.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.