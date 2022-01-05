Menu
Calvin Graham
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Calvin Graham

April 2, 1958 - January 2, 2022

Calvin Graham, 63, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with interment to follow at The Sweeney Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
So sorry for your loss!
Jeff Otey
January 8, 2022
