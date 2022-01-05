Calvin Graham
April 2, 1958 - January 2, 2022
Calvin Graham, 63, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with interment to follow at The Sweeney Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.