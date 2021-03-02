Menu
Roanoke Times
Carol Ann Mitchell Parker
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Carol Ann Mitchell Parker

April 7, 1947 - February 27, 2021

Carol Ann Mitchell Parker, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home in Radford. She was retired from Carilion NRVMC.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Randy Parker Sr.; daughter, Angela Parker Akers (Terry) of Snowville; son, Randy Parker Jr. (Afton) of Radford; grandchildren, Kelsey N. Akers, T. J. Akers (Kaitlyn Dunford) and Emma J. Parker; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Eugene Castle of Dublin; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Mitchell of Tazewell; and many other relatives and friends.

There will be no services at this time.

The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for all their loving care of Carol.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

The Parker family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I absolutely adored this lady! I have sooo many wonderful memories working with Carol. She was one of a kind and such a special gem!! Always loved her spunk. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers! Much love to you all!!
Lori Atkins
Friend
March 6, 2021
I worked with Carol for many years at CNRMC HIM. She was always meticulous and very nice, and a very good ally. The one thing I remember most was her love of birds and because of her love of birds, she taught me about feeding the birds when it is extremely cold. God gives all of us an individual gift and I believe Carol's was kindness for people and God's creation. Rest in peace, sister, and I hope to see you at some future time.
Peggy Mitchell
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Praying for comfort and peace for you all.
Teresa Farley
March 4, 2021
I met Carol when we both worked at Lendy's Restaurant in Radford in the 70's. Most of us were in our teens and Carol was so very patient and kind to us. She was like a beloved big sister. I loved to tease her when Randy made his nightly telephone call to her when she was on her break. I never got to meet him but loved his voice. If I answered the phone I always told her it was the "Fonz" on the phone for her. She was crazy about him, Angie and Little Randy. She lived for her family.
She never changed over the years. I would occasionally run into her and she always had a smile.
Love, hugs and prayers to her family and all who loved her. I know that she will be missed, May your memories provide comfort until you meet again.
Lynn Arnold
Coworker
March 2, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, I was a candy striper (Jr. Volunteer) at the old Radford Hospital when I first met Carol, she was always such a dear sweet lady...May God give you peace and comfort during this time of loss.
Prayers for all!
Missy Berry Mayweather
March 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Carol was always upbeat and pleasant. Carol is in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless her family in this difficult time.
Frank and Connie Hayes
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry. Prayers for all her family! We had so many memories during our time in Berwind ❤ RIP Cuz
Sandy & Robert Adair
Family
March 1, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Carol was a very sweet and kind person.
Virginia Ousley
Coworker
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying that your many happy memories will help you through this time. I worked with Carol for many years at the hospital. We had some great times
Sandra Beasley
Friend
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sonja and Gordon Brimer
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry about Carol.She was such a nice lady.She will be greatly missed
Delores and Jim Rose
Friend
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you.
Jill Davis
Friend
March 1, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Carol passing. My deepest sympathy to all of her family and friends. Prayers of comfort and peace for her family at this difficult time.
Mary Hicks Allen
Family
March 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda Fisher-Roop
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.
Linda Monday - Alley
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results