I met Carol when we both worked at Lendy's Restaurant in Radford in the 70's. Most of us were in our teens and Carol was so very patient and kind to us. She was like a beloved big sister. I loved to tease her when Randy made his nightly telephone call to her when she was on her break. I never got to meet him but loved his voice. If I answered the phone I always told her it was the "Fonz" on the phone for her. She was crazy about him, Angie and Little Randy. She lived for her family.

She never changed over the years. I would occasionally run into her and she always had a smile.

Love, hugs and prayers to her family and all who loved her. I know that she will be missed, May your memories provide comfort until you meet again.



Lynn Arnold Coworker March 2, 2021