Carol Ann Mitchell Parker
April 7, 1947 - February 27, 2021
Carol Ann Mitchell Parker, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home in Radford. She was retired from Carilion NRVMC.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Randy Parker Sr.; daughter, Angela Parker Akers (Terry) of Snowville; son, Randy Parker Jr. (Afton) of Radford; grandchildren, Kelsey N. Akers, T. J. Akers (Kaitlyn Dunford) and Emma J. Parker; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Eugene Castle of Dublin; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Mitchell of Tazewell; and many other relatives and friends.
There will be no services at this time.
The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for all their loving care of Carol.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The Parker family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.