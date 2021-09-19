Carolyn Broyles Leonard
December 23, 1943 - September 16, 2021
Carolyn Broyles Leonard, 77, of Salem, Virginia, passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side, at Lewis Gale Medical Center on the afternoon of Thursday, September 16, 2021.
She was born on December 23, 1943 to the late Vennis Clifton Broyles and Pauline Gaylor Broyles. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronald Leonard; a daughter, Julia Tohme' (Henri); a son, Charles Leonard (Paula); four grandchildren, Mia and Pierson Tohme' and Taylor (Beth) and Mackenzie Leonard; and one great-grandchild, Jack Leonard.
A Tennessee native, Carolyn graduated from Mount Hope High School in West Virginia before moving to Roanoke, Virginia to attend National Business College. After college, she worked briefly as a secretary for Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, before starting a family and moving back to the Roanoke Valley to settle in Salem. While she later worked for Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Roanoke, caring for her family with love and devotion was truly her life's work.
An avid reader, Carolyn was also a wonderful cook who always made holiday celebrations, as well as every day meals, special. She also enjoyed history, often exploring graveyards, and delighted in recounting stories of her pioneer ancestry in Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Cemetery in Salem with Pastor Chris Kingery officiating. Please wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines, if attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or New Covenant Christian Church, 4807 Cove Rd., Roanoke, VA 24017.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.